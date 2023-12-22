IND vs SA: KL Rahul-Keshav Maharaj's stump-mic chat over 'Ram Siya Ram' goes viral (WATCH)

Team India wrapped up a successful white-ball campaign in South Africa with a 2-1 ODI series win, led by captain KL Rahul. A viral moment emerged during the third ODI when Keshav Maharaj stepped in to bat, accompanied by the familiar tune of 'Ram Siya Ram,' creating a buzz on social media.

Barring Samson's stellar knock and Arshdeep's bowling, there was another moment from the third ODI game that became the talk of social media. Team India scripted another clinical performance on Thursday to cap off a decent white-ball campaign in South Africa. After a 1-1 draw against the home team in the three-match T20I series, the KL Rahul-led visiting side, sans most of their regulars including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, managed to beat South Africa, who had at least six of their World Cup-squad members, 2-1. Sanju Samson scored his maiden international century, eight years after his debut, while Arshdeep Singh continued his sublime show in the contest to pick a four-wicket haul as the Men in Blue won the series decider by 78 runs at the Boland Park in Paarl. In fact, Rahul became just the second Indian captain to lead the nation to an ODI series win in South Africa after Kohli.

Barring Samson's stellar knock and Arshdeep's bowling, there was another moment from the third ODI game that went viral all over social media. It happened in the second innings of the match when South Africa all-rounder Keshav Maharaj walked in to bat with the home team reeling at 177 for six in 33.2 overs.

As soon as Maharaj took guard, the speakers at the Boland Park began playing the song ‘Ram Siya Ram’. Rahul, who was the wicketkeeper in the third ODI, quickly pointed out to Maharaj how the song is always played each time he walked in to bat. Maharaj agreed with a 'yes' as Rahul broke into a smile.

