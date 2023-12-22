Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    South African stalwart Dean Elgar to retire from Tests after India series

    Renowned South African cricketer Dean Elgar, former Test captain and opening batsman, is set to bid farewell to international Test cricket following the upcoming series against India.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 1:16 PM IST

    Dean Elgar, South Africa's former Test captain and seasoned opening batsman, is set to conclude his international cricket career following the upcoming series against India this summer. Elgar, who has played in 86 Tests over a remarkable 12-year span, revealed his retirement plans after the New Year's match, slated to commence on January 3.

    Expressing gratitude for the privilege of representing his country, Elgar stated, "Playing the game of cricket has always been a dream of mine, but having the opportunity to represent your country is the ultimate! Having had the privilege to do it for 12 years internationally is simply beyond my wildest dreams."

    Elgar's final Test will take place at his cherished venue, the Cape Town Stadium, where he scored his first Test run against New Zealand. ESPNcricinfo reports suggest that Elgar was informed of his exclusion from red ball coach Shukri Conrad's long-term plans, potentially leading him to explore opportunities with Essex as an overseas player in the 2024 season.

    The decision to retire means Elgar will miss South Africa's two-Test series in New Zealand, where a makeshift squad is expected due to the involvement of several frontline players with SA20. Unavailable for SA20, Elgar, with his wealth of experience, might have been a candidate for captaincy in Temba Bavuma's absence. Instead, Titans' batter Neil Brand is anticipated to lead the team alongside Tony de Zorzi at the top of the order.

    Debuting during South Africa's 2012 tour of Australia, Elgar's career witnessed highs and lows, including standing in as captain and eventually leading the Test side in mid-2021. Despite notable victories, away losses to England and Australia in 2022-23 resulted in missing the World Test Championship final. Elgar accepted a new central contract in March but, with limited Test series on the horizon, he decided to conclude his Test career on a high note at home.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 1:29 PM IST
