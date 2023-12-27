Royal welcome for MI captain Hardik Pandya at Jamnagar's Reliance Industries; video goes viral (WATCH)

Mumbai Indians roped in Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans earlier this month for a whopping Rs 15 crore deal. The franchise also handed him the responsibility of captaining the side, replacing their iconic skipper Rohit Sharma.

In a spectacular display of grandeur, the captain of the Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya, received a grand welcome at Reliance Industries in Jamnagar on December 19. The extravagant event featured horses, musical instruments, and more, celebrating the cricketer's significant move from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians in a mega transfer deal that took place ahead of the IPL 2024 auction earlier this month. A video of the grand reception has now surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, which has become an instant hit among netizens.

The most talked-about deal of the IPL season was undeniably Hardik Pandya's sensational trade from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians. In a groundbreaking move, Mumbai Indians secured Pandya's services in a deal worth a staggering Rs 15 crore, making headlines for its sheer magnitude. However, what sent fans of the franchise into a frenzy was when the team announced its decision to make Hardik Pandya captain of the team, replacing Rohit Sharma.

What also added to the intrigue was the reported transfer fee of Rs 100 crore that Mumbai Indians paid to the Titans, making it a deal of unprecedented proportions. Player transfers in the IPL involve intricate negotiations between the player, the selling team, and the acquiring team. The transfer fee, in this case, played a pivotal role in shaping the dynamics of the deal.

The reported Rs 100 crore transfer fee not only highlights the premium placed on Hardik Pandya's skills but also emphasizes the strategic foresight of Mumbai Indians in securing a player for the long term.

