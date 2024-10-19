Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ, 1st Test: India All Out for 462; New Zealand need 107 runs to win

    India were all out for 462 in their second innings against New Zealand in the first Test, setting a target of 107 runs.

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 5:33 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 5:33 PM IST

    New Zealand have been set a target of 107 runs to win against India in the first Test at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India, conceding a first-innings lead of 356 runs, fought back in their second innings thanks to heroic performances by Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant but were all out for 462 after tea on Day 4. New Zealand, chasing 107 runs, played four balls on Day 4 without scoring. Tom Latham and Devon Conway are at the crease. Play was stopped due to bad light. 

    Also read: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Pant falls one short of century

    Earlier, India, resuming Day 4 at 231-3, were taken to 408 courtesy of a 177-run partnership between Sarfaraz and Pant. However, after Sarfaraz's dismissal at 150, India's collapse began. Rishabh Pant, who scored 99, was bowled by William O'Rourke with the score at 433. KL Rahul (12) was caught behind by Tom Blundell off O'Rourke. O'Rourke then broke India's back by dismissing Ravindra Jadeja (5). Ashwin (15), who offered some hope, was dismissed by Matt Henry. Henry then cleaned up India's tail by dismissing Bumrah (0) and Mohammed Siraj (0). Kuldeep Yadav remained unbeaten on six. India lost their last six wickets for 54 runs.

    For the Kiwis, Henry and O'Rourke took three wickets each, while Ajaz Patel accounted for two. Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee picked up one wicket each. India's hopes of setting a challenging target were dashed with the collapse.

    Earlier, India's first innings ended at a mere 46 runs. Matt Henry, who took five wickets, and William O'Rourke, who took four, were the destroyers-in-chief. Rishabh Pant, with 20 runs, was India's top scorer. New Zealand, powered by Rachin Ravindra's century, scored 402 in their first innings.

    Also read: IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz Khan shouts 'marva diya', jumps in hilarious mix up with Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

