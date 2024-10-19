Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Pant falls one short of century

    Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant stitched together a partnership of 177 runs for the fourth wicket. 

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 3:38 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 3:38 PM IST

    Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 99 in the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand on Saturday (October 19). Earlier, Sarfaraz Khan scored a blistering 150 before returning to the pavilion. Pant was bowled by William O'Rourke just one run short of his century. After the rain delay, India resumed play at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, with 344 runs for the loss of three wickets. At the time of writing, India are at 434/5, leading by 78 runs.  

    India started the fourth day at 231 for three. Sarfaraz scored quickly and soon reached his century. However, he was dismissed immediately after completing 150, caught by Ajaz Patel off Tim Southee's bowling. Sarfaraz's innings included three sixes and 18 fours. The duo added 177 runs for the fourth wicket. Pant soon followed Sarafarz, as he was bowled by O'Rourke in the 89th-over. Facing only 105 balls, Rishabh hit five sixes and nine fours. This was Pant's seventh 90+ score in Test cricket. 

    Sanju Samson starts well in Ranji Trophy, social media celebrates! Fans want him to play Test cricket with Rishabh

    Apart from these two, India lost the wickets of Virat Kohli (70), Rohit Sharma (52), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (35) yesterday. Kohli was dismissed on the last ball of the third day, caught by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell off Phillips' bowling. Earlier, Rohit Sharma was bowled by Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel, and Jaiswal was stumped by Blundell. After conceding a massive 356-run first-innings lead, India fought back in their second innings in Bengaluru.

    Earlier, New Zealand scored 402 in their first innings, thanks to Rachin Ravindra's century (134). Devon Conway (91) and Tim Southee (65) also made significant contributions. India's first innings ended at a mere 46 runs. Matt Henry, who took five wickets, and William Somerville, who took four, were the destroyers-in-chief for India. Rishabh Pant, with 20 runs, was India's top scorer.

