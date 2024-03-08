IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's majestic centuries propel India to dominant position

Rohit Sharma notches up his 12th Test century against England on Day 2 in Dharamsala, showcasing exemplary leadership for the Indian team. The 'HitMan' played a flawless innings, leaving no room for chances, and the entire stadium erupts in applause for his remarkable performance. This century marks his fourth as captain. Following this, Shubman Gill impressively reached his fourth Test century in a stylish manner just a few balls later. The young and talented batter displays outstanding resilience against the English bowlers, compiling a well-earned century in 137 balls. This achievement marks his second hundred in the ongoing series.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill both notched centuries in quick time, guiding India to a commanding lead of 46 runs at lunch on the second day. At Dharamsala stadium, surrounded by the majestic Himalayan mountains, India reached 264-1 in response to England's 218. The partnership between Rohit and Gill, standing at 160, proved crucial as they resumed from 135-1 on a sunny morning.

Rohit achieved his second century of the series with a single off Tom Hartley, earning a standing ovation, while Gill reached his hundred with a boundary off Shoaib Bashir. The batsmen showcased their prowess with aggressive strokes, with Rohit hitting a six and a four, while Gill took on James Anderson with a straight six and a four behind backward point.

