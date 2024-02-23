IND vs ENG, 4th Test: India's batting coach reveals reason for resting star bowler in Ranchi Test

Why was Jasprit Bumrah rested for the Ranchi Test against England? The Indian cricket team's decision to rest the fast bowler for the fourth Test, despite his excellent performances in the first three matches, sparked curiosity. Reports suggested that Bumrah expressed his desire to play all five matches in the series, but the team management opted for rest due to the demanding schedule. During the pre-match press conference, India's batting coach, Vikram Rathour, shed light on the decision, emphasising the team's commitment to workload management.

Rathour stated, "Every Test match is crucial, with WTC points at stake. We would love Bumrah to play all the games, but it's not advisable given the workload he has had in the last three matches. He has bowled exceptionally well with a lot of heart and effort." He continued, "Considering our future schedule, including the IPL, it was unanimously decided that he should be given a break. Physically, he is in good shape, but the tight turnaround between games necessitated some rest."

Addressing concerns about struggling top-order batter Rajat Patidar, Rathour offered words of encouragement. Despite a challenging start to Test cricket with three single-digit scores in his first four innings, the batting coach expressed confidence in Patidar's abilities. "Two poor games don't define him as a player. He has had a couple of tough innings with awkward dismissals, but there's no doubt he is a good player. On his day, he will deliver an impactful innings," Rathour remarked.

"I think every Test match is a crucial test match, to be honest. With WTC points, every game is crucial. Even we would love Bumrah to play all the games," Rathour said.

"But unfortunately that is not very advisable because the kind of workload he has had in the last three games. He has really bowled well and with a lot of heart, a lot of effort."

"For the kind of schedule we have in the future, with IPL and all, it was felt by everybody involved that he should be given a break. Otherwise he is absolutely fine physically. But it was felt that it is better that he gets a break because there was hardly any turnaround time between the games," he added.

"We have been having a lot of conversations with him [Patidar]. One thing he has to understand is that this is how this game works. He has been batting really well and scoring a lot of runs to get into the team," the India batting coach said.

"Two poor games don't make him a bad player. He just had two tough games, a couple of awkward dismissals, which can happen to anyone. There is absolutely no doubt that he is a good player. On his day, he will come up with an impactful innings," he added.

