    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: India's batting coach reveals reason for resting star bowler in Ranchi Test

    Discover the reason behind resting Jasprit Bumrah in the Ranchi Test against England, as India's batting coach, Vikram Rathour, stresses on the importance of workload management.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

    Why was Jasprit Bumrah rested for the Ranchi Test against England? The Indian cricket team's decision to rest the fast bowler for the fourth Test, despite his excellent performances in the first three matches, sparked curiosity. Reports suggested that Bumrah expressed his desire to play all five matches in the series, but the team management opted for rest due to the demanding schedule. During the pre-match press conference, India's batting coach, Vikram Rathour, shed light on the decision, emphasising the team's commitment to workload management.

    Rathour stated, "Every Test match is crucial, with WTC points at stake. We would love Bumrah to play all the games, but it's not advisable given the workload he has had in the last three matches. He has bowled exceptionally well with a lot of heart and effort." He continued, "Considering our future schedule, including the IPL, it was unanimously decided that he should be given a break. Physically, he is in good shape, but the tight turnaround between games necessitated some rest."

    Addressing concerns about struggling top-order batter Rajat Patidar, Rathour offered words of encouragement. Despite a challenging start to Test cricket with three single-digit scores in his first four innings, the batting coach expressed confidence in Patidar's abilities. "Two poor games don't define him as a player. He has had a couple of tough innings with awkward dismissals, but there's no doubt he is a good player. On his day, he will deliver an impactful innings," Rathour remarked.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
