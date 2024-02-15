Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rajkot crowd gives captain Rohit Sharma standing ovation after brilliant century

    In a pivotal moment during the 3rd Test of the IND vs ENG series, the Rajkot crowd rose to their feet, showering Captain Rohit Sharma with a standing ovation.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

    In the 3rd Test of the IND vs ENG series, the Rajkot crowd erupted in a standing ovation for Captain Rohit Sharma following his brilliant century. Rohit's exceptional innings of 131 runs from 196 balls, adorned with 14 fours and 3 sixes, showcased his masterclass and steered India from a precarious 33/3 to a commanding position. Despite a brief hiccup, where he miscued a short ball, Rohit's innings proved pivotal in setting India on a comfortable trajectory.

    His departure after the magnificent century, caught by Ben Stokes, marked India's fourth wicket loss, giving England a potential opening. However, Rohit's exceptional knock of 131 runs under pressure, especially when India was struggling at 33 for 3, exemplified his leadership by example.

    As a tribute to the captain's stellar performance, the entire Rajkot crowd rose to their feet, offering a resounding standing ovation. Rohit Sharma's innings not only turned the tide for India in the current match but also showcased his ability to thrive under pressure, setting a strong example for his teammates.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 3:50 PM IST
