Ibrahim Zadran creates history by becoming first Afghanistan player to score a century in World Cup (WATCH)

Ibrahim Zadran etched his name in cricket history by becoming the first Afghan batsman to score a century in a World Cup match.

Ibrahim Zadran made history as he became the first Afghan batsman to achieve a century in World Cup cricket, accomplishing this remarkable feat during Afghanistan's match against Australia at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ibrahim Zadran made history by becoming the first-ever Afghan player to achieve a century in a World Cup match. He reached this milestone during the game against Australia at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on a Tuesday. It took him 131 deliveries to reach his hundred in this crucial encounter against the five-time ODI World Cup champions on a pitch favoring batsmen. Zadran's innings featured an excellent display of skill, including seven boundaries and a six. He started strongly right from the beginning of the innings, withstanding the challenging pace attack from the Australians and then taking on the spinners during the middle overs.

Throughout his innings, Zadran followed a calculated approach, focusing on taking singles, rotating the strike, building short partnerships, and timely boundary-hitting to prevent the Australian bowlers from gaining control over the Afghan batting lineup. Several other Afghan players got decent starts but failed to convert them into substantial scores. Zadran, having had a successful tournament up to that point, assumed the responsibility and played a smart innings to etch his name in Afghanistan cricket's history forever. At 21 years old, Zadran had participated in 26 ODIs and boasted an impressive average of 47.62.

Although his strike rate of 81.64 may not be considered explosive by contemporary cricket standards, it was still commendable for an opening batsman. His statistics and performance history suggested that he played the role of an anchor in the Afghan team, possessing a solid technique that allowed other players to bat around him.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: England and Netherlands battle for Champions Trophy qualification