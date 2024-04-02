Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    "I made an error": Umpire Marais Erasmus reflects on England vs New Zealand 2019 World Cup final controversy

    Former cricket umpire Marais Erasmus reflects on the controversial decision during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final between England and New Zealand, acknowledging a critical error that may have influenced the outcome of the match.

    cricket "I made an error": Umpire Marais Erasmus reflects on England vs New Zealand 2019 World Cup final controversy osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 6:03 PM IST

    South African cricket umpire Marais Erasmus, who officiated during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final between England and New Zealand, has opened up about the umpiring decisions that may have impacted the outcome of the match. Erasmus specifically addressed the controversial decision regarding a crucial moment involving Ben Stokes' bat during the final over of the game.

    During the tense final moments, a throw from Martin Guptill deflected off Stokes' bat and raced to the boundary, resulting in England being awarded six runs. However, it was later revealed that according to ICC rules, only five runs should have been given as the batsmen had not completed the second run when the ball made contact with Stokes' bat. This decision significantly narrowed the deficit for England, ultimately influencing the outcome of the match and Super Over.

    Erasmus, who retired from umpiring after a Test match between New Zealand and Australia in March, admitted to discussing the error with his fellow umpire, Kumar Dharamsena, the following day. Reflecting on the incident, Erasmus acknowledged the oversight, attributing it to a lack of awareness in the heat of the moment on the field.

    While the error remains a regrettable aspect of the match, Erasmus' candid reflection sheds light on the complexities and challenges faced by umpires in high-pressure situations during crucial matches.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 6:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals coach Shane Bond draws comparison between Riyan Parag and Suryakumar Yadav osf

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals coach Shane Bond draws comparison between Riyan Parag and Suryakumar Yadav

    IPL 2024: Revised schedule announced for two fixtures played on 16th and 17th of April osf

    IPL 2024: Revised schedule announced for two fixtures played on 16th and 17th of April

    Virat Kohli relives India's iconic 2011 World Cup triumph; dubs it as 'core memory' of career (WATCH) osf

    Virat Kohli relives India's iconic 2011 World Cup triumph; dubs it as 'core memory' of career (WATCH)

    Sacrifice will allow me to... All-rounder Ben Stokes opts out of England's T20 World Cup title defence snt

    'Sacrifice will allow me to...': All-rounder Ben Stokes opts out of England's T20 World Cup title defence

    IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Preview: Will Rishabh Pant & Co. deny Kolkata Knight Riders hat-trick of wins snt

    IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Preview: Will Rishabh Pant & Co. deny Kolkata Knight Riders a hat-trick of wins?

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru drone start-up that assisted in Silkyara tunnel rescue of trapped miners gets national recognition gcw

    Bengaluru drone start-up that assisted in Silkyara tunnel rescue of trapped miners gets national recognition

    Aadujeevitham The Goat Life: Blessy talks about Prithviraj and Goat's intimate scene RBA

    Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life: Blessy talks about Prithviraj and Goat's intimate scene

    Car to silver Laxmi-Ganesh gift hamper: Gifts Nita, Mukesh Ambani gave Radhika Merchant RKK

    Car to Laxmi-Ganesh hamper: Gifts Nita, Mukesh Ambani gave Radhika

    iPhone 16 series leak: Upcoming Apple smartphone to feature vertical camera layout? gcw

    iPhone 16 series leak: Upcoming Apple smartphone to feature vertical camera layout?

    Anti-Muslim incidents hit record high in United States amid Israel-Gaza conflict; sees 56% rise in 2023 snt

    Anti-Muslim incidents hit record high in United States amid Israel-Gaza conflict; sees 56% rise in 2023

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon