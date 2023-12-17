Historic! Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian pacer to claim ODI fifer against the Proteas in South Africa

In a landmark performance, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh becomes the first Indian pacer to secure a five-wicket haul in ODIs against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

In the SA vs IND 1st ODI encounter, Arshdeep Singh etches his name in history as the first Indian pacer to secure a five-wicket haul against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. The 24-year-old left-arm pacer achieves a significant milestone, becoming the fourth Indian bowler to claim an ODI fifer against South Africa, joining the ranks of Sunil Joshi, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Arshdeep further solidifies his place in Indian cricket history as the third bowler to achieve a five-wicket haul in South Africa, following in the footsteps of Chahal and Ashish Nehra, who accomplished this feat against England in the 2003 ODI World Cup.

Executing a record-breaking spell, Arshdeep made a resounding impact by dismissing the top three South African batsmen in conditions favorable for swing bowling. His remarkable performance culminated with the crucial wicket of Andile Phehlukwayo, securing his first ODI fifer.

Teaming up with right-arm pacer Avesh Khan, who claimed four wickets, Arshdeep played a pivotal role in restricting South Africa to its lowest ODI total at home.

