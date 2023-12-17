Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Historic! Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian pacer to claim ODI fifer against the Proteas in South Africa

    In a landmark performance, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh becomes the first Indian pacer to secure a five-wicket haul in ODIs against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

    Cricket Historic! Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian pacer to claim ODI fifer against the Proteas in South Africa osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 4:24 PM IST

    In the SA vs IND 1st ODI encounter, Arshdeep Singh etches his name in history as the first Indian pacer to secure a five-wicket haul against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. The 24-year-old left-arm pacer achieves a significant milestone, becoming the fourth Indian bowler to claim an ODI fifer against South Africa, joining the ranks of Sunil Joshi, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravindra Jadeja.

    Arshdeep further solidifies his place in Indian cricket history as the third bowler to achieve a five-wicket haul in South Africa, following in the footsteps of Chahal and Ashish Nehra, who accomplished this feat against England in the 2003 ODI World Cup.

    Executing a record-breaking spell, Arshdeep made a resounding impact by dismissing the top three South African batsmen in conditions favorable for swing bowling. His remarkable performance culminated with the crucial wicket of Andile Phehlukwayo, securing his first ODI fifer.

    Teaming up with right-arm pacer Avesh Khan, who claimed four wickets, Arshdeep played a pivotal role in restricting South Africa to its lowest ODI total at home.

    Also Read: India grabs No. 1 spot in WTC points table after Australia's dominant win over Pakistan

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2023, 4:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India grabs No. 1 spot in WTC points table after Australia's dominant win over Pakistan osf

    India grabs No.1 spot in WTC points table: How Pakistan's loss vs Australia became Rohit Sharma & Co's gain

    cricket Australia defeat Pakistan by 360 runs at Perth; visitors suffer 15th consecutive loss on Australian soil osf

    Australia defeat Pakistan by 360 runs at Perth; visitors suffer 15th consecutive loss on Australian soil

    Im a fan of Virat Kohli to me he is distilled competitiveness': Jaishankar lauds iconic cricketer (WATCH) snt

    'I'm a fan of Virat Kohli; to me he is distilled competitiveness': Jaishankar lauds iconic cricketer (WATCH)

    cricket AUS vs PAK, Perth Test: Nathan Lyon clinches 500th wicket in Tests; WATCH historic moment osf

    AUS vs PAK, Perth Test: Nathan Lyon clinches 500th wicket in Tests; WATCH historic moment

    Cricket Sanju Samson's return and Sai Sudharsan's debut: India unveils XI for 1st ODI against South Africa osf

    Sanju Samson's return and Sai Sudharsan's debut: India unveils XI for 1st ODI against South Africa

    Recent Stories

    6 tips to treat cracked feet RKK EAI

    6 tips to treat cracked feet RKK

    Lucknow Backlash erupts over treatment of Kashmiri dry fruit sellers; shocking videos go viral (WATCH) snt

    Lucknow: Backlash erupts over treatment of Kashmiri dry fruit sellers; shocking videos go viral (WATCH)

    Christmas 2023: From cookies to chocolate yule log, 5 easy festive cooking recipes RKK

    Christmas 2023: From cookies to chocolate yule log, 5 easy festive cooking recipes

    Navigating conjugal rights: A legal tussle between man and 'weekend wife' unfolds in Gujarat High Court snt

    Navigating conjugal rights: A legal tussle between man and 'weekend wife' unfolds in Gujarat High Court

    cricket India grabs No. 1 spot in WTC points table after Australia's dominant win over Pakistan osf

    India grabs No.1 spot in WTC points table: How Pakistan's loss vs Australia became Rohit Sharma & Co's gain

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon