    IPL 2024: Harbhajan advises against the participation of Pakistan players in IPL, Urges fans to stop dreaming

    Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh directs a Pakistan fan to abandon hopes of Indian and Pakistani players featuring together in the IPL.

    cricket Harbhajan Singh advises against the participation of Pakistan cricketers in IPL, Urges fans to stop dreaming osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 3:27 PM IST

    Harbhajan Singh, the former Indian cricketer known for his candid opinions, recently addressed a Pakistan fan's desire to see Indian and Pakistani players in the IPL together. Responding to a post on social media, where the fan expressed this wish and tagged Harbhajan, the veteran spinner urged them to stop dreaming, emphasising that no Indian harbours such aspirations.

    While Pakistani cricketers participated in the inaugural IPL in 2008, their involvement was halted following the Mumbai terrorist attacks. Subsequently, Pakistan established its own franchise cricket league, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which has seen significant success in nurturing local talent. Despite this, fans often ponder the prospect of Indian and Pakistani players competing together in the IPL.

    Harbhajan Singh's response to the Pakistan fan's post was unequivocal: "No Indian has such dreams... you guys, please stop dreaming, wake up now."

    In other news, Harbhajan Singh is anticipated to join the commentary team for the upcoming IPL 2024 season, commencing on March 22nd. Having played for both the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, he contributed to the latter's championship victories in 2018 and 2021.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 3:46 PM IST
