    England levels series with dominant performance against West Indies in 2nd ODI

    In a thrilling encounter, England secured a convincing six-wicket victory against the West Indies in the second One Day International.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 9:32 AM IST

    In the second One Day International between West Indies and England, England emerged victorious, leveling the series 1-1. Sam Curran, who had a disappointing performance in the series opener, bounced back with a remarkable display of bowling, taking three crucial wickets. The West Indies, batting first, were bundled out for 202 runs in 39.4 overs.

    Opener Will Jacks played an explosive half-century, scoring 73, while captain Jos Buttler found his form with an unbeaten 58. Their partnership of 90 runs for the fifth wicket ensured England's six-wicket win. The West Indies, despite a 129-run partnership between Shai Hope (68) and Sherfane Rutherford (63), couldn't post a challenging total.

    Spinner Liam Livingston also made an impact, taking crucial wickets. Gus Atkinson and Rehan Ahmed contributed with two wickets each. The West Indies' innings concluded with ten overs to spare as the players showcased extravagant strokeplay.

    England faced a challenging pitch with spinners Gudakesh Motie claiming two wickets. However, Buttler and Brook's partnership guided England to victory, with Buttler surpassing 5,000 runs in ODIs.

    Reflecting on the match, Curran, awarded Player of the Match, expressed his determination to bounce back. The West Indies captain, Shai Hope, acknowledged the team's failure to respond to the early challenge and emphasized the need for a better performance in the final game at Kensington Oval in Barbados before the teams shift to a five-match T20 International series.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 9:32 AM IST
