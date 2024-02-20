Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ben Stokes contemplates bowling return as England grapples with defeats against India

    Amid England's struggles against India, Captain Ben Stokes considers an early return to bowling, prompting caution from Coach Brendon McCullum.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

    After enduring consecutive heavy defeats against India, England captain Ben Stokes is contemplating an early return to bowling, considering his team's challenges. Stokes, still recovering from knee surgery and not having bowled since June last year, is showing signs of considering a return to the bowling crease.

    Head coach Brendon McCullum acknowledges the positive development but emphasises the need for caution to avoid unnecessary strain on the all-rounder. Stokes, who initially ruled out bowling in the ongoing series, now leaves the door open, stating, "I'm not saying yes, I'm not saying no." Despite England's recent setbacks, McCullum expresses confidence in maintaining their aggressive 'Bazball' approach for the remaining matches in the series.

    "Well, it's good that he's actually getting into a state where he thinks he might bowl," McCullum was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo on Monday.

    "But Ben is clever; he's really clever as well. He won't bowl unless he thinks he's legitimately able to bowl. The problem would be if he starts getting into a spell and then he can't get out of the spell. So we'll see what unfolds.

    "If he does get that bit between his teeth, then let's see where the danger lies there and try and pull him away from it. But it's a good sign," McCullum added.

    Ahead of the Rajkot Test, Stokes had said he "pinky promised" his physiotherapist he won't be bowling in the ongoing series.

    But when asked if he will be reprising his all-rounder's role after the 434-run defeat in the third Test on Sunday, Stokes said, "I'm not saying yes, I'm not saying no".

    "Me being me, I'm always very optimistic about most things. That will be a more detailed chat with the medical team about what workload I have done to pass me off as not being a massive risk."

    During the Rajkot Test, Stokes had even trained at 100 per cent intensity and conceded that he felt pretty good.

    "I managed to bowl at 100 per cent in one of the warm-up days here which made me feel pretty good. I felt like I could have bowled in the game but that would have been stupid."

    England's "Bazball" approach has also backfired big time in the third Test which they lost by a massive 434 runs, their largest defeat in terms of runs since 1934.

    McCullum said he has "no regrets" about their approach.

    "We'll turn the page and go quids in again trying to put India under pressure," McCullum was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

    "Hopefully, in seven or eight days we'll be talking about how exciting it is to be heading into a decider."

    Also Read: Nasser Hussain slams Ben Duckett over 'credit' remarks on Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
