    BCCI secretary Jay Shah reveals expected return date for Mohammed Shami

    BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announces Mohammed Shami's expected return for the home Test series against Bangladesh.

    cricket BCCI secretary Jay Shah reveals expected return date for Mohammed Shami osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 4:51 PM IST

    India's premier fast bowler, Mohammed Shami, recovering from ankle surgery, is anticipated to make a comeback during the upcoming home Test series against Bangladesh, according to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. Shami, who delivered a stellar performance in the ODI World Cup, had to undergo Achilles tendon surgery last month, forcing him to miss the England Test series and sit out of the IPL.

    Shah confirmed Shami's surgery completion, stating, "Shami's return is likely for the home series against Bangladesh. KL Rahul needed an injection; he has started rehab and is at the NCA." Rahul, who experienced pain in his right quadriceps, missed the last four Tests against England but is expected to participate in the IPL for Lucknow Super Giants after receiving treatment in London.

    Providing updates on Rishabh Pant's comeback in the IPL after a car accident in December 2022, Shah mentioned, "He is batting well, he is keeping well. We will declare him fit very soon. If he can play the T20 World Cup for us, that will be a big thing for us. He is a big asset for us."

    Pant suffered a severe right knee injury, requiring ligament reconstruction surgery and dealing with a fractured wrist and ankle. However, the Delhi Capitals' head coach, Ricky Ponting, has already confirmed Pant's participation in the IPL.

    Addressing the possibility of foreign investment in the IPL, Shah clarified that it is not feasible since the BCCI is a society and not a company. He emphasized, "BCCI is a society, and nobody can invest in it." Reports had surfaced about Saudi Arabia expressing interest in a multi-billion dollar investment in the IPL last year. However, in India, registered societies cannot accept foreign investment without approval from the central government and the Reserve Bank of India.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 4:51 PM IST
