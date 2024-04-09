Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Azhar Mahmood appointed as Pakistan head coach for New Zealand T20I series

    Former Pakistani cricketer Azhar Mahmood takes on the role of head coach for the Pakistan men's cricket team in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 8:16 PM IST

    Former Pakistani fast bowler Azhar Mahmood has been appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan men's cricket team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, as announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday. Mahmood, who previously served as the team's bowling coach from 2016 to 2019, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. The T20I series is scheduled to kick off on April 18 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and will culminate on April 27 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. According to the PCB, Azhar Mahmood boasts an impressive cricketing career, having represented Pakistan in 164 internationals, where he claimed 162 wickets and scored 2,421 runs.

    In addition to Mahmood's appointment, Wahab Riaz has been named the senior team manager, while Mohammad Yousuf will serve as the batting coach. Saeed Ajmal, who previously held the role of bowling coach during tours of Australia and New Zealand, will continue to oversee spin bowling duties.

    Currently, the Pakistan men's cricket team is actively participating in a fitness camp organized by trainers from the Pakistan Army in Kakul. Skipper Babar Azam and the chief selectors are working together to finalize the squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

    Following their disappointing performance in the ODI World Cup in India last year, the Pakistan team has undergone significant restructuring. Babar Azam was recently reinstated as the white-ball captain, ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, after relinquishing the position due to the team's lackluster showing in the previous tournament.

    The support personnel for the Pakistan team during the New Zealand T20Is includes Wahab Riaz as the senior team manager, Mansoor Rana as the team manager, and a dedicated coaching staff comprising Azhar Mahmood, Mohammad Yousuf, Saeed Ajmal, Aftab Khan, Cliffe Deacon, Drikus Saiman, Talha Butt, Irtiza Komail, Raza Kitchlew, Zain Maqsood, Dr. Khurram Sarwar, and Mohammad Imran.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 8:18 PM IST
