Rishabh Pant's IPL form boosts T20 World Cup selection prospects: Report

Indian cricket sensation Rishabh Pant's outstanding performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) raises hopes of a comeback into the national team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Indian cricket sensation Rishabh Pant is poised for a comeback into the national team setup, particularly for the upcoming T20 World Cup, as his stellar performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) catch the selectors' attention. Pant's resurgence follows a challenging period marked by injury setbacks, but his recent displays with the bat and gloves have reignited hopes of a return to international action.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke praises Pant's remarkable comeback journey, emphasising the hard work and dedication he has displayed in his rehabilitation. Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and BCCI president, acknowledges Pant's regained fitness and impressive form in the IPL, indicating a potential return to the national squad pending further observations.

However, Pant faces stiff competition from other contenders like Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Jitesh Sharma, all vying for the wicketkeeper-batsman slot in the Indian team. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's consistent performance in the IPL virtually assures his presence in the T20 World Cup squad, despite occasional discussions about his strike rate.

With the dilemma surrounding the inclusion of players like Shubman Gill and Yuzvendra Chahal, the selectors face tough decisions to balance the squad composition. Rising pace sensation Mayank Yadav's potential inclusion adds further intrigue, with selectors monitoring his fitness and consistency closely before finalising the squad.

As the selection process unfolds, anticipation builds among fans and experts alike, with the team selection expected to be announced in the coming weeks, setting the stage for an exhilarating T20 World Cup campaign.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals seek to maintain unbeaten streak against Gujarat Titans