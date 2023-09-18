Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2023 final: Rohit Sharma reveals why Mohammed Siraj bowled only 7 overs against Sri Lanka

    Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma sheds light on the reason behind fast bowler Mohammed Siraj's limited seven-over spell during the Asia Cup final. Despite Siraj's exceptional performance, Rohit reveals that a message from the team trainer prompted the decision to stop the pacer from bowling further.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

    After India dismissed Sri Lanka for a mere 50 runs in the Asia Cup final, Indian captain Rohit Sharma expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the fast bowlers. Mohammed Siraj, in particular, delivered an outstanding spell (6 for 21) that played a pivotal role in India's comprehensive 10-wicket victory. Rohit Sharma highlighted the significance of having a variety of fast bowling options in the team, emphasizing their diverse skill sets and contributions. He revealed that Siraj's extraordinary adrenaline-fueled seven-over spell prompted the team trainer to intervene and halt his bowling, despite Siraj's strong desire to continue.

    While praising Siraj, Rohit explained that he had no intention of giving him another over. Additionally, Rohit commended left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was named 'Player of the Tournament,' for his consistent performances under pressure. The Indian captain also noted that the Asia Cup victory has boosted the team's confidence and provided valuable lessons as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup.

    "It was very pleasing to watch from the slips (how Siraj bowled). He got the ball to move a bit more than the other two. We were riding behind him (Siraj) when he was bowling that spell," the skipper said.

    "He bowled seven overs in that spell, and I got a message from the trainer that we have to stop him now. He was quite desperate to bowl," said Rohit

    However, Rohit said he was not planning to give Siraj another over.

    "He bowled seven overs, which is a lot. Siraj was in a similar situation against SL in Trivandrum, and he had bowled some 8-9 overs on the trot," he added.

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
