    Asia Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj's heartfelt gesture: Dedicates 'man of the match' prize money to groundstaff

    In a touching display of sportsmanship and gratitude, Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, the standout performer of the Asia Cup 2023 final, chose to dedicate his Man of the Match prize money to the hardworking groundstaff in Sri Lanka. 

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 7:44 PM IST

    In a heartwarming gesture of gratitude and appreciation, Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, hailed as the hero of the Asia Cup 2023 final, chose to selflessly dedicate his Man of the Match prize money, a generous sum of USD 5000, to the unsung heroes of the cricketing world – the dedicated groundstaff in Sri Lanka. This selfless act came in light of the tremendous challenges these diligent individuals faced throughout the tournament, battling against the unpredictable and challenging weather conditions that had cast a shadow of uncertainty over the matches.

    The final showdown of the Asia Cup witnessed an extraordinary performance by Siraj, who bowled brilliantly, contributing significantly to India's resounding victory by 10 wickets. The thrilling match concluded with India clinching their remarkable 8th Asia Cup title, an achievement celebrated by fans and players alike at the illustrious R Premadasa stadium in Sri Lanka.

    In a post-match interview, a humble Siraj expressed his profound gratitude to the groundstaff, acknowledging their relentless efforts that made the tournament possible. He stated, "This cash prize goes to the groundsmen. This tournament wouldn't have been possible without them." His words resonated deeply with the cricketing community, underscoring the vital role played by these unsung heroes in ensuring that the matches could be played, despite the adverse weather conditions.

    The significance of Siraj's gesture was further magnified by the announcement made earlier by both the Asian Cricket Council and the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, recognizing the monumental contributions of the groundsmen and pitch curators in the country. These governing bodies had jointly declared a substantial cash prize of USD 50000, a fitting tribute to the dedication and hard work of these individuals who often work tirelessly behind the scenes, ensuring that cricketing events of this magnitude can take place successfully.

