Ashwin slams toxic fan behaviour towards Hardik Pandya: Calls for sportsmanship over fan wars

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin speaks out against the toxic fan behaviour targeting Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, emphasising the importance of sportsmanship and mutual respect in cricket.

The recent barrage of trolling and booing directed at Hardik Pandya since his transfer to the Mumbai Indians reflects an ugly aspect of fan culture, a trend that Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin hopes to see eradicated. In a recent interaction, veteran Indian cricketer Ashwin stood in solidarity with his teammate and Mumbai Indians captain, Hardik Pandya, amidst the onslaught of vicious trolling he has faced during the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

Speaking on a live stream with cricket analyst Prasanna Agoram on his YouTube channel, Ashwin condemned the escalating fan wars, describing them as "turning very ugly." Responding to a viewer's question about the Mumbai Indians management's role in addressing the issue, Ashwin emphasised that neither the franchise nor the player bears responsibility, placing the onus squarely on the fans.

The Mumbai Indians' disappointing start to the 2024 season, marked by consecutive losses to the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, has further fuelled the hostility towards Hardik Pandya. During the match against the Titans, Pandya faced relentless jeering from the crowd in Ahmedabad, his former team's stronghold.

Ashwin drew attention to the contrast in fan behaviour across cricketing nations, questioning why rivalries in Indian cricket result in such vitriol. He highlighted the camaraderie among players from different teams in other countries and underscored the need for Indian fans to reevaluate their conduct.

Expressing his disbelief at the notion of players being booed by their own country's fans, Ashwin emphasised the need for introspection within the cricketing community. He pointed out the illustrious careers of players who have represented India under various captains, stressing the need for mutual respect among fans.

Ashwin called for a collective effort to rectify the issue, criticising the tendency to shift responsibility onto others rather than addressing the problem directly. He emphasised the authenticity of emotions in live sports and urged fans to strike a balance between admiration for their favourite players and respect for their opponents.

In conclusion, Ashwin emphasised that sports should not be equated with cinema, urging fans to celebrate their idols without disparaging others. He called for an end to the toxic culture of fan wars, advocating for a more respectful and inclusive environment in Indian cricket.

