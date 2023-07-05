Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: Ollie Pope ruled out due to shoulder injury, requires surgery

    ECB confirmed that Pope dislocated his right shoulder during the second Test and will undergo surgery, consequently missing the rest of the summer campaign.

    cricket Ashes 2023: Ollie Pope ruled out due to shoulder injury, requires surgery osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

    Ollie Pope, the England team's number three batsman, will not be able to participate in the remaining Ashes matches due to a shoulder injury. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that Pope dislocated his right shoulder during the second Test and will need to undergo surgery.

    "Scans in London on Monday revealed the full extent of the injury and he will miss the rest of the summer campaign and will require surgery. He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation," the ECB said in a statement on Tuesday (July 4).

    During the first day of the second Test at Lord's, Ollie Pope sustained the injury while fielding. In the 28th over, he made a diving stop to a shot played by Marnus Labuschagne off Josh Tongue, and immediately after, he was seen holding his shoulder in pain. As a result, he had to leave the field and did not participate in the rest of the innings as a fielder. However, he did manage to bat in both innings of the match, scoring 42 and 3 runs respectively.

    Initially, the umpires cleared Pope to bat at No.3 in England's first innings, considering his injury to be an external one incurred while fielding. However, after he batted in the first innings, the match officials informed Pope that in order to bat higher than No.7 in England's second innings, he would need to return to the field and resume fielding duties.

    "We're a bit bewildered by it all, I suppose," England assistant coach Jeetan Patel said. "It's a bit confusing. We assumed that he was asked that he had to be back out on the field or we would have to field with 10 men. And that made no sense. He had to go back out there. It was always going to happen. He's so committed to this team. He was always going to fall on something. And now he's back off."

    In Australia's second innings, Ollie Pope returned to the field but displayed signs of struggle, resorting to underarm throws from mid-off. During an attempt to make a sliding stop to a shot played by Usman Khawaja off Ollie Robinson, he seemed to worsen his shoulder injury, prompting him to leave the field once more.

    With the third Test at Headingley approaching, England has not announced any replacement for Pope, who also serves as the team's vice-captain. It is anticipated that Dan Lawrence will fill the vacancy left by Pope in the playing XI.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
