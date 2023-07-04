Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ajit Agarkar appointed Chairman of Senior Men's Selection Committee, set to lead India's talent hunt

    In a significant development for Indian cricket, Ajit Agarkar has been appointed as the Chairman of the Senior Men's Selection Committee. With his vast experience and knowledge of the game, Agarkar will lead the committee in the crucial task of selecting the right talent for the national team. 

    cricket Ajit Agarkar appointed Chairman of Senior Men's Selection Committee, set to lead India's talent hunt osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 9:45 PM IST

    Ajit Agarkar has been named as the Chairman of the Senior Men's Selection Committee. Agarkar, a former Indian cricketer, has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the selection committee in the process of choosing the national team's players. With his vast experience and knowledge of the game, Agarkar will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Indian cricket by identifying talented individuals and assembling a competitive squad. This appointment highlights the confidence placed in Agarkar's abilities and his understanding of the intricacies involved in the selection process.

    As the team looks to build a strong and competitive squad, Agarkar will play a vital role in the talent identification process. Known for his illustrious career as a former Indian cricketer and his astute cricketing acumen, Agarkar brings a wealth of experience to the selection committee. His ability to assess players, analyze performances, and make informed decisions will be instrumental in shaping the national team's composition. 

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 9:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Ashes 2023 Bairstow row: Ben Stokes gives EPIC comeback after being dubbed 'crybaby' by Australian media osf

    Ashes 2023 Bairstow row: Ben Stokes gives EPIC comeback after being dubbed 'crybaby' by Australian media

    cricket Potential IPL debut beckons for Mohammad Amir as he is set to acquire British Passport in 2024 osf

    Potential IPL debut beckons for Mohammad Amir as he is set to acquire British Passport in 2024

    cricket Ashes 2023: Travis Head claims that Jonny Bairstow attempted to dismiss him in a similar manner in Edgbaston osf

    Ashes 2023: Travis Head claims that Jonny Bairstow attempted to dismiss him in a similar manner in Edgbaston

    Its Albanese vs Sunak over 'Spirit of Cricket': Politics erupts amid Bairstow's Ashes run-out controversy snt

    It's Albanese vs Sunak over 'Spirit of Cricket': Politics erupts amid Bairstow's Ashes run-out controversy

    cricket What is Suryakumar Yadav's biggest challenge? OG Mr 360 AB de Villiers reveals & shares key advice osf

    What is Suryakumar Yadav's biggest challenge? OG Mr 360 AB de Villiers reveals & shares key advice

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Monsoon: IMD issues orange alert; Educational institutions to remain closed in six districts

    Monsoon: Schools and colleges to remain closed in six Kerala districts on July 5; IMD red alert in some areas

    Medication to Avoiding Triggers: 5 mandatory Health tips for Asthma patients vma eai

    Medication to Avoiding Triggers: 5 mandatory Health tips for Asthma patients

    Blood Pressure to Losing Weight: 5 health benefits of Avocado vma eai

    Blood Pressure to Losing Weight: 5 health benefits of Avocado

    Why Saudi Arabia's oil production cuts are a risky gamble

    Why Saudi Arabia's oil production cuts are a risky gamble

    Naga Babu's daughter Niharika Konidela applies for divorce with Chaitanya after just 2.5 years of marriage ADC

    Naga Babu's daughter Niharika Konidela applies for divorce with Chaitanya after just 2.5 years of marriage

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon