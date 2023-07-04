Ajit Agarkar appointed Chairman of Senior Men's Selection Committee, set to lead India's talent hunt

In a significant development for Indian cricket, Ajit Agarkar has been appointed as the Chairman of the Senior Men's Selection Committee. With his vast experience and knowledge of the game, Agarkar will lead the committee in the crucial task of selecting the right talent for the national team.

Ajit Agarkar has been named as the Chairman of the Senior Men's Selection Committee. Agarkar, a former Indian cricketer, has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the selection committee in the process of choosing the national team's players. With his vast experience and knowledge of the game, Agarkar will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Indian cricket by identifying talented individuals and assembling a competitive squad. This appointment highlights the confidence placed in Agarkar's abilities and his understanding of the intricacies involved in the selection process.

As the team looks to build a strong and competitive squad, Agarkar will play a vital role in the talent identification process. Known for his illustrious career as a former Indian cricketer and his astute cricketing acumen, Agarkar brings a wealth of experience to the selection committee. His ability to assess players, analyze performances, and make informed decisions will be instrumental in shaping the national team's composition.