'Chapter closed, but not fully': If selected, retired David Warner open to playing Champions Trophy next year

Veteran Australian cricketer David Warner has announced that his international career is a "closed chapter," yet he remains open to participating in the Champions Trophy next year if selected. His ODI captain, Pat Cummins, has referred to this possibility as an "emergency option."

Warner retired from ODIs following Australia's World Cup victory in November last year. He played his final Test against Pakistan in January, and his last T20I was against India on June 24 during the recently-concluded global tournament.

"Chapter closed!! It's been an unbelievable experience to play at the highest level for such a long period. Australia was my team. The majority of my career was at the international level. It’s been an honour to be able to do this. 100+ games in all formats is my highlight," Warner wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

"I will continue to play franchise cricket for a while, and I am also open to playing for Australia in the Champions trophy if selected," he added.

This is not the first time Warner has expressed interest in playing the 50-over tournament. When he announced his ODI and Test retirement in January, he mentioned his willingness to participate in the Champions Trophy, which is set to return in Pakistan next year after an eight-year hiatus.

In January, when Pat Cummins was asked about Warner's potential return for the Champions Trophy, he said, "I think it's probably time to give some others a crack [in ODIs], but knowing that he's going to still be playing cricket."

"So it might be more of a kind of break glass in an emergency option. But, you know, David is going to be scoring runs somewhere in the world. So you never quite know that this is (the end)."

Reflecting on his illustrious career, Warner, who retired as Australia's highest scorer and the seventh-most prolific batter in the world in the T20 format with 3,277 runs from 110 matches at an average of 33.43 and a strike rate of 142.47, expressed gratitude to his family, fans, and teammates.

"For all the cricket fans out there, I truly hope I have entertained you and changed cricket, especially tests, in a way where we scored a bit faster than others. We cannot do what we love without the fans, so thanks. I want to say thanks to everyone out there who has made this possible. My wife and my girls, who sacrificed so much, thank you for all your support. No person will ever know what we've been through," he said.

From 112 Tests, he has amassed 8,786 runs at an average of 44.59, including 26 hundreds and 37 fifties between 2011 and 2024.

In ODIs, he has scored 6,932 runs from 161 matches at an average of 45.30, with 22 centuries and 33 half-centuries.

"To the players and staff, thanks for putting up with me. No more what’s app junk, your ears are now going to be free of my voice. This team has had unbelievable success the Last few years and long may this continue. Pat cummins, Andrew old Mac and staff have got this," he added.

