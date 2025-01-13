Champions Trophy 2025: Cummins, Hazlewood in Australia squad despite injuries; Marsh also included

Pat Cummins was announced as Australia's captain for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 on Monday, with fellow pacer Josh Hazlewood also making the squad despite ongoing injury concerns surrounding both players.

Cummins has been managing an ankle injury sustained during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. This issue, combined with his desire to remain at home for the birth of his second child, has led to his absence from the forthcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

"I don’t really have any more information than what I shared when we announced the Test squad (for Sri Lanka series) a few days ago," said Chair of Selectors George Bailey.

"I believe he’s had the scan, I have no idea what the scan said. But we want to give him a little bit of space at the back end of the Border-Gavaskar; obviously baby pending. We'll work through that with Pat and obviously the selection panel and the medical team ... but I know he's very keen," he added.

Josh Hazlewood, who missed the Melbourne and Sydney Tests due to a calf niggle, has also been excluded from the Sri Lanka tour but finds a place in Australia's preliminary 15-player squad for the Champions Trophy.

As per ICC regulations, teams are required to submit their squads by Monday, with the flexibility to make injury-related changes up until the tournament begins.

Australia, the reigning ODI world champions and two-time Champions Trophy winners, have also included all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in the squad. Marsh was dropped for the fifth Test at the SCG against India following lackluster performances in the first four matches.

"This is a balanced and experienced squad with the core having been involved in the previous one-day World Cup, the West Indies series, last year's successful tour of the UK and the more recent Pakistan home series,” Bailey said.

"It offers a variety of options for touring management depending on opposition and the conditions that may present in Pakistan," he added.

The Australian squad will assemble in Sri Lanka to prepare for a one-off ODI following the Test series, before heading to Pakistan for the group-stage matches of the ICC Champions Trophy.

All-rounders were a key focus in the squad selection, with Matthew Short and Aaron Hardie included in place of the out-of-form Jake Fraser-McGurk. Adam Zampa remains the only specialist spinner, backed by part-timers Short and Glenn Maxwell.

Pacer Nathan Ellis has also been included after his standout performances for the Hobart Hurricanes, leading them to the Big Bash League final. The squad features three changes from the one that competed in last year’s ODI World Cup in India. David Warner has retired from international cricket, Cameron Green is recovering from back surgery, and pacer Sean Abbott was not considered.

Australia, placed in Group B alongside Afghanistan, England, and South Africa, will play their round-robin matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

