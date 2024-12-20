Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Teenager Sam Konstas gets maiden Australia call-up, McSweeney gets axe; squad here

Teenage sensation Sam Konstas has been handed his maiden call-up as Australia dropped rookie opener Nathan McSweeney for the final two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Teenage sensation Sam Konstas has been handed his maiden call-up as Australia dropped rookie opener Nathan McSweeney for the final two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

At just 19 years old, Konstas is set to become Australia’s youngest Test batting debutant in over 70 years. His selection comes on the back of underwhelming performances from Australia’s top order, particularly McSweeney, during the first three Tests of the series.

The 25-year-old McSweeney, who debuted in the series opener in Perth, struggled to make an impact, failing to register a half-century in six innings. His scores of 10, 0, 39, 10 not out, 9, and 4 included four dismissals by India’s pace spearhead, leaving selectors with little choice but to make a change.

Konstas’ inclusion comes as no surprise, given his remarkable domestic form. He caught the attention of Cricket Australia’s selection committee with back-to-back centuries for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield. Additionally, he impressed with an unbeaten 73 at the MCG against India A and a stellar 107 in the Prime Minister’s XI pink-ball game against India in Canberra, solidifying his credentials as a promising opener to partner Usman Khawaja.

"Sam gets a call up to the Test squad for the first time. His style of batting offers a point of difference and we look forward to watching his game develop further," Australian Chair of Selectors George Bailey said.

"We remain confident Nathan has the ability and temperament to succeed at Test level in the future. It was a difficult decision to leave him out. It has clearly been a challenge at the top of the order for batters throughout the series and we want to provide the option of a different line up for the next two matches," he added.

If Sam Konstas, who turned 19 on October 2, makes the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test, he will become Australia’s youngest Test debutant since current captain Pat Cummins, who was 18 years and 193 days old when he debuted against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2011.

"It would be a dream come true (playing the Boxing Day Test)," Konstas had said earlier this week

"Maybe I'd get a little nervous before the game, but I’ve worked really hard for that. Hopefully, it happens one day, but we’ll see," he added.

Konstas would also become the second-youngest player—and the youngest specialist batter—to debut for Australia since Ian Craig, who made his debut against South Africa at the MCG in 1953 at just 17 years and 239 days old.

Meanwhile, pacer Jhye Richardson has been named in the 15-member squad, replacing Josh Hazlewood, who has been ruled out due to a calf injury.

Richardson, who has battled a string of injuries in recent years, last featured in a Test match during the 2021-22 Ashes series, where he played three games.

"In the absence of Josh Hazlewood, Jhye provides further options in the fast bowling space. It has been pleasing to see his successful return throughout the early part of the domestic summer," Bailey said.

Speedster Sean Abbott also returns to the squad for the remaining Tests, joined by uncapped Tasmania all-rounder Beau Webster, who was added ahead of the second Test in Adelaide.

Australia squad for 4th and 5th Test

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

Latest Videos