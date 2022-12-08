Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Blind T20 World Cup: 'Pakistan team not coming to India due to visa issues' - CABI president Mahantesh GK

    Blind T20 World Cup 2022: The Pakistan team would be unable to contest the tournament in India, having been denied visas. The development was confirmed by CABI president Mahantesh GK.

    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

    The Pakistan cricket team for the blind will not be coming to India to compete in the ongoing Blind T20 World Cup. The Pakistani cricketers were denied their visas. Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) president Mahantesh GK confirmed the news on Wednesday. "Pakistan team is not coming to India, it is confirmed. They haven't got their visas," Mahantesh informed PTI on Wednesday.

    "Pakistan Team has collected passports from Indian High Commission in Islamabad today [7th December 2022] around 2:30 PM after receiving the passport collection e-mail from Indian High Commission, but no visa has been issued to Pakistan team," Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) clarified in its statement.

    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had previously issued clearance to Pakistan's visually challenged side. Still, the visa authorisation failed to arrive on time from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). "The Ministry of Home Affairs [MHA] has given clearance for issuing visas to 34 Pakistani players and officials to participate in the ongoing Blind Cricket World Cup 2022 in India. MHA has cleared names of 34 players and officials of Pakistan Blind cricket team for World Cup in India after scrutiny," government sources told the agency.

    (With inputs from PTI)

