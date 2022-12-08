Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Want to play and do well in 50-overs format and Tests too' - Ruturaj Gaikwad

    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

    Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the top rising stars in Indian cricket, having made a significant impact playing for CSK in the IPL and the domestic circuit. He is eager to perform in List-A and First Class to be considered a complete cricketer.

    Dashing Maharashtra and former four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is willing to impact across formats and said he is working hard in his endeavour. "Though I have scored runs in T20 [Twenty20] cricket, I want to play and do well in 50-overs and Tests too. Only then will one's cricketing career be complete," said the 25-year-old batter. He hit a List 'A' record of seven sixes in an over against Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Shiva Singh, scoring his double century in the just-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. Gaikwad, the star in CSK's title-winning campaign in IPL 2021, scoring over 600 runs, stated that he was looking forward to the next IPL, adding that the franchise would bounce back after 2021 disappointment.

    "The Chennai Super Kings team is preparing for the 2023 IPL season. There would possibly be training camps after the player auction is held. In the 2022 season, the team was hit following injuries to key players. A T20 match is decided based on the players' performances on the day. We will bounce back this season," Gaikwad, featured in a One-Day International (ODI) and nine T20Is for the nation so far, told during an event organised by Social in Chennai.

    After winning the IPL title for the fourth time in 2021, CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2022. The bright right-handed batter, who has recently turned out for India A in games versus New Zealand and Maharashtra in domestic competitions, declared, "I want to play with more focus. I aim to score more runs in big matches. I think about how to play well for the team and win."

    Gaikwad further expressed that a side needs a solid middle order to build on a start of about 100 runs in the opening 20 overs in ODIs to construct a big total. "If you score 100 runs in the first 20 overs in ODIs, you can reach a big score. Also, batting should be strong in the middle order," he said while defining faith in earning a spot in the Indian side shortly.

