Lucknow Super Giants' Ravi Bishnoi praises Digvesh Rathi's confidence and performance in IPL 2025. Bishnoi also spoke about the Wankhede pitch and hopes for bowlers to get some assistance in the upcoming match against Mumbai Indians.

Ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi heaped praise on young uncapped spinner Digvesh Rathi for his exceptional performance in the ongoing tournament.

Digvesh Rathi has so far bagged nine wickets in the nine matches of the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league, where he has conceded runs at an economy of 7.27 and has taken wickets at an average of 29.11 with a best bowling figure of 2/30 in the competition so far.

"It's good to bowl with him in partnership. His confidence, I'm telling you, if you want to play cricket, you should have Rathi's confidence in you. Being a bowler, you need to have that confidence. His confidence is the most successful key for him. Making him successful here. He's always there for the battle. Whenever you give him the ball in the power play, he's always there," Ravi Bishnoi said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Ravi Bishnoi on Wankhede pitch

Furthermore, the 24-year-old player opened up and shared his thoughts on the Wankhede pitch, on which match 45 of IPL 2025 will be played between the Mumbai and Lucknow franchises.

"It's an afternoon game, we think bowlers will get some help as well. It's all batter's game as you've seen. So, I hope that bowlers also get something in tomorrow's afternoon game, maybe it will be a little dry or something like that," Ravi Bishnoi added.

The fourth-placed MI will be aiming to make it five successive wins in five matches as they lock horns with LSG, the sixth-placed side. Both teams have won five and lost four games so far.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju.