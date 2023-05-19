Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BCCI set to ratify its POSH policy and form World Cup Working Group at SGM; details here

    BCCI will be hosting its SGM next week. During the meet, it is set to ratify its POSH policy, while it would also form a World Cup Working Group. Here's more on it.

    PTI News
    First Published May 19, 2023, 4:49 PM IST

    The Indian cricket board will ratify its new Prevention Of Sexual Harassment (PSH) policy at a Special General Meeting (SGM) in Ahmedabad on May 27, while a core "Working Group" will be formed to oversee preparations for the ICC World Cup 2023 in October-November. The PTI has accessed the five-point agenda of the SGM agenda including "Formation of Infrastructure Development and Subsidy Sub-Committee, Guidelines for appointment of Physiotherapists and Trainers for state teams, Formation of Working Group for ICC World Cup 2023, Formation of Committee of Women's Premier League [WPL] and Ratification of Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy".

    After the sexual harassment accusations against former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri, the BCCI formed a four-member Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), but more members could be included in the new committee as per the revised policy. The Working Group for the CWC will comprise the BCCI president, secretary, and treasurer along with the acting CEO and other senior officials.

    The board has already allocated funds for the upgradation of infrastructure of all the stadiums zeroed in for the CWC. Most of the venues need urgent revamping and need to be made spectator friendly. As far as committee formation for the Women's Premier League is concerned, they would need to ensure that a dedicated window for the tournament is finalised at the earliest.

    "This year, the Australian women's team will be playing international matches till the third week of February, and hence, you can only start WPL after that. In case, you are looking at the Diwali window, then there is the men's World Cup," a franchisee official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. One important aspect will be the appointment of physios and trainers for the state units, and the BCCI would want a National Cricket Academy (NCA) certified support staff to be associated with domestic teams for a uniform fitness module and injury management programme.

    WTC Final: No SKY in India's squad against Australia surprises Ponting; backs Kishan to provide X factor

    'Don't care what people say': RCB star Virat Kohli reveals not giving credit to himself despite 6 centuries

    IPL 2023: Zaheer Khan baffled over recurring injuries to Indian bowlers

    IPL 2023: Kohli's century overpowers Klaasen's as RCB annihilates SRH by 8 wickets; fans delirious

    IPL 2023, PBKS vs RR: Fate out of its own hands, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings face desperate situation

    G7 Summit: PM Narendra Modi, Volodymyr Zelenskyy likely to hold bilateral meeting in Hiroshima; check details

    WTC Final: No SKY in India's squad against Australia surprises Ponting; backs Kishan to provide X factor

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kannur records highest pass percentage, Wayanad lowest

    Sundar Pichai's childhood home in Chennai sold; buyer reveals 'humility' of Google CEO's family

    Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order allowing scientific survey of 'Shivling'

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

