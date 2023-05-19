BCCI set to ratify its POSH policy and form World Cup Working Group at SGM; details here

BCCI will be hosting its SGM next week. During the meet, it is set to ratify its POSH policy, while it would also form a World Cup Working Group. Here's more on it.

The Indian cricket board will ratify its new Prevention Of Sexual Harassment (PSH) policy at a Special General Meeting (SGM) in Ahmedabad on May 27, while a core "Working Group" will be formed to oversee preparations for the ICC World Cup 2023 in October-November. The PTI has accessed the five-point agenda of the SGM agenda including "Formation of Infrastructure Development and Subsidy Sub-Committee, Guidelines for appointment of Physiotherapists and Trainers for state teams, Formation of Working Group for ICC World Cup 2023, Formation of Committee of Women's Premier League [WPL] and Ratification of Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy".

After the sexual harassment accusations against former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri, the BCCI formed a four-member Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), but more members could be included in the new committee as per the revised policy. The Working Group for the CWC will comprise the BCCI president, secretary, and treasurer along with the acting CEO and other senior officials.

The board has already allocated funds for the upgradation of infrastructure of all the stadiums zeroed in for the CWC. Most of the venues need urgent revamping and need to be made spectator friendly. As far as committee formation for the Women's Premier League is concerned, they would need to ensure that a dedicated window for the tournament is finalised at the earliest.

"This year, the Australian women's team will be playing international matches till the third week of February, and hence, you can only start WPL after that. In case, you are looking at the Diwali window, then there is the men's World Cup," a franchisee official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. One important aspect will be the appointment of physios and trainers for the state units, and the BCCI would want a National Cricket Academy (NCA) certified support staff to be associated with domestic teams for a uniform fitness module and injury management programme.