    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

    According to the PTI news agency, quoting BCCI sources said, “BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.”

    Kolkata, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 10:07 AM IST
    Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19, according to BCCI sources.

    Ganguly is admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata and his viral load is 19.5. It is believed that his Covid reports came last night.

    There has been a dramatic rise in the Covid-19 cases in the country since the past week or so. Kolkata also reported 544 cases on Sunday.

    Earlier, Ganguly suffered a cardiac arrest in January 2021and was admitted to the same hospital. Following which he was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after he suffered a heart attack. Ganguly had undergone angioplasty and was stable within days.

    More details awaited. 

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 10:07 AM IST
