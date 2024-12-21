'Ashwin played like my on-field mentor': Jadeja reminisces about partnership with veteran spinner (WATCH)

In a heartfelt tribute to his long-time bowling partner, Ravindra Jadeja spoke candidly about the impact Ravichandran Ashwin had on his career following the veteran off-spinner’s surprise retirement announcement during the Brisbane Test. Jadeja, visibly moved, revealed that he had learned a great deal from Ashwin both on and off the field, with the latter serving as a mentor throughout their partnership in the Indian Test squad.

“I got to know about it at the last moment, almost five minutes before the press conference,” Jadeja shared, reflecting on the unexpected news of Ashwin’s retirement. “We spent the whole day together, and he didn’t even give me a hint. I got to know at the last minute. We all know how Ashwin’s mind works.”

Ashwin’s retirement marks the end of an illustrious career that saw him take 537 Test wickets at an average of 24 and score 3,503 runs, including six centuries. His presence in Indian cricket has been a cornerstone of the team’s success over the years, with Jadeja often partnering with him in the spin department. The two spinners shared an outstanding record, combining for 587 wickets in 58 Tests.

“Ashwin played like my on-field mentor,” Jadeja continued. “We have been playing together for so many years as bowling partners. We kept passing messages to each other on the field regarding the match situation. I will miss all these things.”

Jadeja expressed hope for the future of Indian cricket post-Ashwin’s retirement, stressing the need for a suitable replacement. "Hopefully, the Indian team gets a better all-rounder and bowler. It's not like nobody can replace a player. Everyone goes, but you get the replacement. We have to move on. We will have to move on. It is a good opportunity for youngsters to grab the opportunity," Jadeja said.

Jadeja urges top-order to fire in Boxing Day Test

Apart from reflecting on Ashwin’s retirement, Jadeja also spoke about the challenges India faced in the third Test against Australia at Brisbane. Despite a rain-hit match, Jadeja’s gritty 77 in the first innings helped India avoid defeat. Jadeja stressed the importance of top-order runs, especially when playing in tough conditions like Australia and South Africa.

"Top-order runs are very important when you play outside India, especially in Australia and South Africa. When the top order doesn’t score runs, the responsibility and pressure increase on the lower order," Jadeja said during an interaction at the MCG.

"Hopefully, the top-order and the middle-order do well in this Test. As a team, we need the top order to perform. If everyone contributes in the batting unit, the team will do well," the all-rounder added.

Jadeja’s resilience in the Brisbane Test was key in India’s efforts to stay competitive, but he also highlighted the importance of a balanced team effort, including a strong batting performance. With the series tied at 1-1, Jadeja emphasized the significance of the Boxing Day Test, urging his teammates to step up and contribute collectively to ensure India retains the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"It's good that we are 1-1 after three Tests. The next two games will be very interesting too. If we win even one Test, we’ll retain the trophy because we won the last two series. It’s a good opportunity to make that one good effort. We’ll see what happens in the last match, but this is a very important and crucial match for us," Jadeja concluded.

