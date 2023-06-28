Ashes 2023: 'Well done Jonny Bairstow' - England fans applaud him for picking up pitch invader in Lord's Test

In the first over of the 2nd Ashes Test, protesters breached the boundaries at Lord's and forcefully entered the field and threw a substance resembling 'Holi' powder.

The Ashes series got off to a chaotic start when protesters disrupted the game during the opening over. Crossing the boundaries, they quickly invaded the field and hurled a substance resembling Holi powder, specifically targeting Bairstow. However, Bairstow showed remarkable reflexes by grabbing the protester and preventing further interference as he safely escorted him out of the boundary area.

Bairstow grabbed the protester and prevented further interference as he safely escorted him out of the boundary area. After the incident, Bairstow was required to leave the field and head towards the pavilion to change his attire. However, the highly anticipated 2nd Test promptly resumed its proceedings once Bairstow returned, ready to contribute to the game once again.

The same protestors had stopped the England's team bus on the opening day of their Test against Ireland, this delay caused by the Just Stop Oil protesters. Despite the disruption, play commenced as scheduled at 11 am.