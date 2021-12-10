Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Joe Root-Dawid Malan's 159-run stand reduces England's trail to 58 runs on Day 3

It has been a relatively better performance and fine comeback from England in the opening Test of the 2021-22 Ashes against Australia. On Day 3 at The Gabba in Brisbane on Friday, England reduced the lead of Australia to 58 runs in the second innings. Skipper Joe Root (86*) and Dawid Malan (80*) have done a fine job so far.

Resuming at the overnight score of 343/7, Mitchell Starc (35) was dismissed 48 runs later to pacer Chris Woakes. Meanwhile, Travis Head (152) continued with his commendable batting, while at 420, Nathan Lyon (15) fell to pacer Mark Wood. Five runs later, Head was the final wicket to fall after scoring his 150, as Australia managed a lead of 278.

England put six bowlers into the attack, with Robinson and Wood claiming three wickets each, while the former happened to be the most economical of all. As England came out to bat, it lost Rory Burns (13) to pacer Pat Cummins with just 23 runs on the board. Fellow opener Haseeb Hameed (27) was the next to fall, 38 runs later to seamer Mitchell Starc.

However, it was thereon that Root and Malan took total control of the innings in the post-lunch and post-tea session until the end of the day's play. Both have scored their respective half-centuries during the innings and are well on the path for their 24th and second Test centuries, respectively. Notwithstanding, Malan possibly received a lifeline while batting on 16.

He had seemingly edged one behind off pacer Josh Hazlewood, only for the on-field umpire to strike it down. Also, upon being reviewed, the lack of Snicko made it difficult for the television umpire to overturn the on-field call. While England trails by 58 runs, the Aussies have utilised six bowlers, with Starc and Cummins being the only wicket-takers so far. Meanwhile, Hazlewood has been impressively economical.

Brief scores: England 147 & 220/2 (Malan- 80*, Root- 86*; Cummins- 1/43) trails Australia 425 (Warner-94, Labuschagne-74, Head- 152; Robinson- 3/58) by 58 runs.