    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: David Warner, Travis Head, Ben Stokes injury, no-ball among talking points on Day 2

    Australia has stamped its authority on Day 2 of the opening Ashes 2021-22 Test in Brisbane on Thursday. As Australia leads, David Warner, Travis Head, no-balls, and plenty more have been the talking points.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Gabba Test: David Warner, Travis Head, Ben Stokes injury, no-balls among talking points on Day 2
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Brisbane QLD, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 4:01 PM IST
    It has been a splendid outing for Australia in the opening Test of the 2021-22 Ashes at The Gabba in Brisbane. On Day 2, on Thursday, it stamped its authority with some fine batting performances, headlined by David Warner and Travis Head. As Australia registers a 196-run lead in the second innings, we analyse the talking points from Day 2.

    The no-ball saga continues
    It seems like Australian technology has some resistance against no-balls. The technology used to check the same by the third umpire appears to be down, like last year. While pacer Ben Stokes was denied the wicket of Warner off a no-ball, interestingly, he had also bowled no-balls in the three deliveries prior, which the umpires failed to call. It's about time Australia finds a fix to this, as it could have result-defining implications. Also, Stokes needs some work on his front foot.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Travis Head's century stamps Aussie domination on Day 2

    Stokes injury piles misery on England
    If his no-ball was not frustrating enough, Stokes has suffered an injury that saw him limping off the ground. From the looks of it, he has seemingly hurt his knee. Although he appeared in discomfort, he tried to pull it through but could not continue beyond a point and limped off the field. With England already under pressure, if Stokes is ruled out for the rest of the Test or series, England's floodgates might be opened.

    Never count out Warner
    Warner played a pivotal role in setting the platform for Australia in the first innings, thanks to his laudable innings of 94. Despite struggling with the poor form of late, it can be said that he is back to being the best. However, he needs to tackle the nervous 90s, as he once again threw his wicket away, six runs short of his 25th Test century.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test - David Warner falls for 94 as Australia nearly leads by 100

    Head - Australia's Mr Dependable
    Head came when Australia had lost three wickets in quick successions. Meanwhile, instead of playing composed innings and settling down, Head chose to play with an aggressive approach. It turned out to be the right decision, as playing the strokes and hitting boundaries piled pressure on the English bowlers, thus disturbing the latter's momentum, along with line and length. The Indians, too, should learn from him to be aggressive when the bowlers are gaining momentum.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 4:01 PM IST
