    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Lack of Snicko costs Australia Dawid Malan's wicket on Day 3

    The opening 2021-22 Ashes Test between Australia and England is taking place without proper DRS tools. On Day 4, the lack of Snicko seemingly cost Australia Dawid Malan's wicket.

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Lack of Snicko costs Australia Dawid Malan's wicket on Day 3-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Brisbane QLD, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 1:35 PM IST
    Australia and England are having a decent contest in the opening Test of the Ashes 2021-22 at The Gabba in Brisbane. Meanwhile, the lack of proper technology makes things difficult for the third umpire when it comes to the Decision Review System (DRS). On Day 4, on Friday, the lack of Snikco apparently cost Australia the wicket of Dawid Malan.

    As Malan was batting in 16, a caught-behind appeal of pacer Josh Hazlewood was given not out by the on-field umpire, while Australia chose to review it. The television umpires checked through various angles before moving onto the hot spot, where it seemed that Malan might have got a faint edge. Still, it wasn't enough to overturn the on-field call, unfortunately, due to the lack of Snicko.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test - David Warner, Travis Head, Ben Stokes injury, no-ball among talking points on Day 2

    The Snicko has been unavailable due to border restrictions not allowing Cricket Australia (CA) to arrange the equipment on time. Match referee David Boon had informed both sides of the lack of technologies. Also, it has been tried to keep the DRS consistent despite it not being available completely.

    "

    Besides Snicko, the camera tool to check the front-foot no-balls is also unavailable for this Test. As a result, on Day 2, pacer Ben Stokes was revealed to have bowled four successive no-balls. While the previous three no-balls went unchecked, as the call lay with the on-field umpires, the fourth was checked after he had bowled David Warner only for the decision to be overturned.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Travis Head's century stamps Aussie domination on Day 2

    Meanwhile, the technology is expected to be available in a complete fashion during the second Test at the Adelaide Oval, which happens to be a day-night affair. Queensland has put in border restrictions, which meant that the English camp had to undergo a brutal quarantine. Some of the Aussies, including some match officials, also had to be put on rigid quarantine. It all comes in the wake of the new COVID variant Omicron.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 2:20 PM IST
