Ahead of ICC World Test Championship Final, Cheteshwar Pujara slams century for Sussex in County Championship

Cheteshwar Pujara will play for India in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship Final. Ahead of it, he is playing the County Championship for Sussex, where he has slammed a century.

Senior Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara, leading Sussex, scored a century in the first innings against Durham in the County Championship Division Two at Hove in Sussex on Friday. Pujara, named captain this season, brought up his ton in 134 balls by slamming back-to-back boundaries off Brydon Carse in the 55th over on the second day.

Walking to the middle when his team was at 44/2, Pujara scored 115 off 163 balls to cut short Durham's lead as he shared a vital 112-run partnership with Tom Clark. Sussex had bowled out Durham for 376 in the first innings. He was eventually trapped leg before by medium pacer Ben Raine.

Pujara, a vital member of the Indian team that will play the WTC final against Australia at The Oval in London in June, sent the ball to the fence 13 times and once over it during his innings. Last season, Pujara had scored five hundred and was the fourth-highest run scorer in the Championship, accumulating 1,094 runs in eight games.