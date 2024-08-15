3 grounds, 100 pitches, 45 indoor turfs & more: Jay Shah's new NCA plan for Olympic stars like Neeraj Chopra

As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah unveiled his bold plans for the future of Indian cricket. In an exclusive interview with Times of India, Shah, a transformative figure in Indian cricket, detailed his vision for the new National Cricket Academy (NCA), discussed the trajectory of domestic and international cricket, and highlighted the BCCI's commitment to advancing the sport globally.

State-of-the-art NCA for all athletes

One of Shah’s most exciting announcements was the upcoming launch of the new NCA on the outskirts of Bengaluru, scheduled for September. The new state-of-the-art facility will also be accessible to non-cricketers, a detail BCCI Secretary Jay Shah reportedly shared with Neeraj Chopra during their recent meeting. The facility will boast three grounds and 100 pitches, including 45 indoor turfs, according to a Cricbuzz report. Notably, it will feature a variety of pitch types, akin to those at international venues like the Gabba in Brisbane or Kingsmead in Durban, allowing the Indian team to practice on these surfaces before international tours.

Shah revealed that the NCA will not only be a hub for cricket training but will also be made available to Olympic athletes, such as javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, demonstrating a broader commitment to supporting Indian sports. "We are going to make it available for Olympic sportspersons too like Neeraj Chopra," he told TOI.

Shah also detailed plans to develop new cricket facilities across India. These include a cricket stadium in Varanasi and NCA centers in six North-East states, with the seventh in Jammu. This expansion aims to bring cricket closer to grassroots players and increase the sport’s reach in underrepresented regions.

Champions Trophy and future series

When asked about the Champions Trophy and potential travel to Pakistan, Shah remained non-committal, emphasizing that decisions will be made closer to the event. As for the upcoming Bangladesh series starting September 19 in Chennai, Shah expressed confidence despite ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh. He assured that the BCCI will do its utmost to ensure the series proceeds smoothly.

Regarding the Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, Shah ruled out the possibility of India hosting it due to logistical issues and the proximity of India hosting the ODI Women’s World Cup the following year. He stressed the importance of maintaining a balanced schedule and not overwhelming the BCCI with consecutive World Cup events.

Preparations for the Australia Test series

Shah addressed preparations for the highly anticipated Australia Test series, noting that the team is in excellent shape. With key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami expected to be fit, and senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in good form, the BCCI secretary expressed confidence in India’s readiness for the series.

"Our team is already well prepared. We have rested Jasprit Bumrah for a while now. Mohammad Shami is expected to be fit too. This is an experienced Indian side now. Seniors like Rohit and Kohli are fit," he told TOI.

He added, "Your question about Shami is right, but I cannot give you any answer on Mayank Yadav as there is no guarantee whether he will be in the team or no. But he is potentially a good fast bowler, and we are looking after him. He is currently in the NCA. Shami will be there because he is experienced, and we need him in Australia."

IPL and player development

Shah also addressed the impact player rule in the IPL, acknowledging its pros and cons. While it provides opportunities for Indian players, it also diminishes the role of all-rounders. He promised a thorough review of the rule, considering its impact on the game and the interests of broadcasters.

"We had a long chat with the franchise owners in the recent meeting we had. The impact player rule has its pros and cons. The negative is that it makes the allrounder's role redundant. The positive is it creates a spot for an Indian player to showcase his talent. We should also think about the broadcaster, who is paying a lot of money. But as an administrator for me, the game is bigger. We will decide in a few days," he told the publication.

When asked about talk surrounding player retention, the BCCI secretary said, "We have heard everyone out. Now, the decision rests on us. We must take the majority view on it. But even the minority view is important. The teams that are settled do not want a mega auction. Those franchises that have an unsettled team, want a mega auction. As a cricket fan, I feel consistency is important, but shuffling things up makes it interesting and helps in growing the game."

Shah touched on the future of women’s cricket, noting the success of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and the possibility of expanding the number of teams once confidence in the league’s strength grows. He also expressed a desire to see a Women’s Test Championship, contingent upon more teams playing Test cricket.

Pink-ball Tests and pitch controversies

Shah discussed the limited success of pink-ball Tests in India, citing concerns about shortened matches and financial implications for spectators and broadcasters. He highlighted a desire to balance game quality with fan experience.

When asked if we can see a pink-ball Test in the forthcoming season, the BCCI secretary stated, "No, there are no provisions. Pink-ball Tests get over within two days in India. As a result, spectators lose money, broadcasters lose money. We need to look at sentiments also. As a fan, you go to a cricket match and buy a ticket for five days, but the game gets over within two-three days. There is no refund. So, I am slightly emotional in this case."

Regarding pitch conditions, Shah acknowledged perceptions of double standards, noting that pitch quality often receives more scrutiny when India performs well or poorly.

Shah also confirmed the appointment of Morne Morkel as India’s new bowling coach, starting September 1. He also mentioned plans to address the scheduling issues associated with the IPL and its impact on the World Test Championship finals. Moving forward, he emphasized the importance of maintaining consistency and ensuring adequate preparation time for international tournaments.

Media rights and competitive landscape

Finally, Shah addressed concerns about media rights following the merger of Viacom and Disney. He reassured that competition for cricket rights remains strong, with the BCCI successfully negotiating increased value for bilateral series.

"Just see the bilateral rights and how much they went for. Sony gave a tough fight to Reliance. We were the only board that got incremental value for bilaterals compared to last time. Instead of 6000 crores, we generated 6700 crores. We will always have competition for cricket rights here," he told TOI.

