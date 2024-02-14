Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    2011 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh joins New York Strikers as captain and icon player for LCT season 2

    "Yuvraj's addition enriches the squad with a depth of expertise, skill, and leadership, fortifying New York Superstar Strikers' readiness to lead in the upcoming edition of the tournament," the franchise said in a statement.

    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

    Yuvraj Singh, the former India all-rounder and 2011 World Cup Player of the Tournament, has been appointed as the captain and icon player for the New York Superstar Strikers in the upcoming Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) Season 2. The team will feature prominent players such as Babar Azam, Rashid Khan, Keiron Pollard, Imam Ul Haq, Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Ali, and Mohammad Amir under Yuvraj's leadership.

    The tournament, set to take place in Kandy, Sri Lanka from March 7-18, will feature a 90-ball format. Unlike the first season, which was played in Ghaziabad from March 22 to 30 last year in the 20-over format, the upcoming event will see a change in venue and format.

    The inaugural season concluded with the final being washed out, resulting in Indore Knights and Guwahati Avengers being declared joint winners.

    In the LCT90BALLS format, each team's five bowlers will be allowed to bowl three overs each, with the captain having the option to select one bowler to bowl four overs by the 60th ball.

