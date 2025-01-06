'Pleased Bumrah didn't bowl on Day 3': Khawaja, Head admit after reclaiming BGT in Sydney

Usman Khawaja and Travis Head acknowledged that Jasprit Bumrah's absence on the third day of the fifth Test played a key role in Australia's 3-1 victory over India, securing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah’s injury relieved the Australians, as they faced a tough challenge without him.

Bumrah, sidelined by a back spasm, could not bowl on a wicket that offered significant help to the bowlers. Without the key pacer, India struggled to defend a modest target of 162 runs, allowing Australia to claim victory. His absence provided a huge relief to the Australian players.



Khawaja, who had faced a tough challenge throughout the series, said, "I was just getting Bumrah’d. It was tough work. Facing him with the new ball every time was exhausting. You never want to see anyone injured, but thank God for us. It would have been a nightmare facing him on that wicket today. As soon as we saw he wasn’t out there, we thought, ‘Alright, we’ve got a chance now,’” Khawaja told ABC Sport.

The 38-year-old, with over 5,500 Test runs, praised Bumrah’s exceptional skill. "He’s the toughest bowler I’ve ever faced. This year, he was on fire. His confidence was high," said Khawaja. Bumrah, who took 32 wickets at an average of 13.06, was named Player of the Series, dismissing Khawaja six times.

Khawaja added that Bumrah's maturity and experience made him even harder to face. "The wickets helped him. He’s six years more mature and knows how to plan for different batters. I couldn’t get anything off him," he said, relieved he wouldn't have to face him again.



Travis Head echoed similar sentiments, stating, "I think there were about 15 people pleased that Bumrah didn’t bowl today. He had an exceptional series.” Head, who made two big centuries, reflected on his partnership with Khawaja, which gave him confidence in Australia’s victory.

“It’s been a crazy five Tests, and the guys who made it through all five Tests are looking forward to some rest," Head added. Australia's 3-1 victory marks the end of a 10-year drought, with Bumrah's absence playing a key role in the outcome.

