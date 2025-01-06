'Pleased Bumrah didn't bowl on Day 3': Khawaja, Head admit after reclaiming BGT in Sydney

Usman Khawaja and Travis Head acknowledged that Jasprit Bumrah's absence on the third day of the fifth Test played a key role in Australia's 3-1 victory over India, securing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah’s injury relieved the Australians, as they faced a tough challenge without him.

'Pleased Bumrah didn't bowl on Day 3': Khawaja, Head admit after reclaiming BGT in Sydney vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 6:08 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 6:08 PM IST

Australian batters Usman Khawaja and Travis Head have admitted that the absence of Jasprit Bumrah on the third day of the series-deciding fifth Test was a significant factor in their win over India, securing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for Australia after a decade.

Bumrah, sidelined by a back spasm, could not bowl on a wicket that offered significant help to the bowlers. Without the key pacer, India struggled to defend a modest target of 162 runs, allowing Australia to claim victory. His absence provided a huge relief to the Australian players.

With eye on Champions Trophy 2025, injured Bumrah likely to be rested for majority of England home series

Khawaja, who had faced a tough challenge throughout the series, said, "I was just getting Bumrah’d. It was tough work. Facing him with the new ball every time was exhausting. You never want to see anyone injured, but thank God for us. It would have been a nightmare facing him on that wicket today. As soon as we saw he wasn’t out there, we thought, ‘Alright, we’ve got a chance now,’” Khawaja told ABC Sport.

The 38-year-old, with over 5,500 Test runs, praised Bumrah’s exceptional skill. "He’s the toughest bowler I’ve ever faced. This year, he was on fire. His confidence was high," said Khawaja. Bumrah, who took 32 wickets at an average of 13.06, was named Player of the Series, dismissing Khawaja six times.

Khawaja added that Bumrah's maturity and experience made him even harder to face. "The wickets helped him. He’s six years more mature and knows how to plan for different batters. I couldn’t get anything off him," he said, relieved he wouldn't have to face him again.

"Reset": AB de Villiers advises Virat Kohli amid dip in form, urges him to avoid on-field battles (WATCH)

Travis Head echoed similar sentiments, stating, "I think there were about 15 people pleased that Bumrah didn’t bowl today. He had an exceptional series.” Head, who made two big centuries, reflected on his partnership with Khawaja, which gave him confidence in Australia’s victory.

“It’s been a crazy five Tests, and the guys who made it through all five Tests are looking forward to some rest," Head added. Australia's 3-1 victory marks the end of a 10-year drought, with Bumrah's absence playing a key role in the outcome.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

With eye on Champions Trophy 2025, injured Bumrah likely to be rested for majority of England home series snt

With eye on Champions Trophy 2025, injured Bumrah likely to be rested for majority of England home series

"Reset": AB de Villiers advises Virat Kohli amid dip in form, urges him to avoid on-field battles dmn

"Reset": AB de Villiers advises Virat Kohli amid dip in form, urges him to avoid on-field battles (WATCH)

Superstar culture Bharat ko nahi chahiye Irfan Pathan blasts Virat Kohli after Australia reclaim BGT watch snt

'Superstar culture Bharat ko nahi chahiye': Irfan Pathan blasts Virat Kohli after Australia reclaim BGT| WATCH

We speak for sake of TV & money, who are we Sunil Gavaskar's rant after Australia reclaims BGT goes viral watch snt

'We speak for sake of TV & money, who are we?': Gavaskar's rant after Australia reclaims BGT goes viral| WATCH

Just because I am an Indian Gavaskar upset after being overlooked for BGT presentation with Border snt

'Just because I am an Indian...': Gavaskar upset after being overlooked for BGT presentation with Border

Recent Stories

Sudden rush to register as Delhi voters due to AAP's pro-women scheme? EC orders scrutiny shk

Sudden rush to register as Delhi voters due to AAP's pro-women scheme? EC orders scrutiny

Sacrifice of those killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack won't go in vain, assures HM Amit Shah snt

Sacrifice of those killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack won't go in vain, assures HM Amit Shah

Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: Top 5 powerful cars under Rs 15 lakh in India gcw

Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: Top 5 powerful cars under Rs 15 lakh in India

Alibaba Group Stock In Focus As Its AI Search Engine Reaches Milestone: Retail’s Bullish

Alibaba Group Stock In Focus As Its AI Search Engine Reaches Milestone: Retail’s Bullish

United Airlines Stock In Spotlight After Firm Accelerates Timeline To Bring Starlink Services Onboard: Retail’s Unswayed

United Airlines Stock In Spotlight After Firm Accelerates Timeline To Bring Starlink Services Onboard: Retail’s Unswayed

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon