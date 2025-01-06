With eye on Champions Trophy 2025, injured Bumrah likely to be rested for majority of England home series

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who recently experienced back spasms, is expected to be rested for most of India’s upcoming home white-ball series against England.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who recently experienced back spasms, is expected to be rested for most of India’s upcoming home white-ball series against England. This decision is made to ensure his full recovery ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19.

Bumrah, who was India's standout performer with 32 wickets during their 1-3 loss to Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, was unable to bowl in the final innings of the series due to the back issue. Over the course of the series, the 30-year-old bowled over 150 overs, which is believed to have contributed to the injury.

The BCCI medical team is focused on ensuring that the new Test captain is fully fit for the Champions Trophy, where his presence is considered crucial for India’s success. A PTI report quoting sources familiar with the situation have stated that the exact severity of Bumrah's back spasms is still being assessed.

India will kick off their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.

If Bumrah’s injury is classified as grade 1, he will need at least two to three weeks of rehabilitation before being cleared to play again.

In the case of a Grade 2 injury, Bumrah's recovery could take up to six weeks, while a Grade 3 injury, the most severe, would require at least three months of rest and rehabilitation.

It was always anticipated that Bumrah would miss T20I bilateral series since it’s not a World Cup year. However, with the Champions Trophy approaching, he would have likely participated in two or even three ODIs against England, as the 50-over format is his specialty.

The severity of his injury will now determine whether Bumrah plays in the England series at all, or if he could feature in the final match on February 12 in Ahmedabad, which would be a key test of his fitness.

India is set to play England in five T20Is and three ODIs starting January 22.

