'Jab desh ki baat aati hai...': Robin Uthappa blasts CSK for aiding Rachin Ravindra's practice

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has criticized the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for offering their training facilities to New Zealand’s rising star Rachin Ravindra ahead of a recent series against India. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Uthappa, a former CSK player, voiced his concerns after Ravindra’s training stint at the CSK Academy, which appeared to give him an edge against India in their series, where he delivered standout performances, including a century and a half-century.

Although Uthappa respects and admires the franchise, he emphasises the importance of putting the country’s interests first. “CSK is a great franchise that truly supports its players, but there should be a limit where the country’s needs come before the franchise, especially when a foreign player trains here and then competes against us,” Uthappa said.



Uthappa, who played for CSK himself, recognized the franchise’s history of supporting its players but felt that a balance should be maintained. “I’m not surprised that CSK goes the extra mile for its players, but there should be a limit where we don’t cross a line that impacts the country’s priorities,” he said.



Ravindra, who has ties to India through his Bengaluru-born father, has gained a strong familiarity with Indian conditions through his training, including practice sessions at the CSK Academy. He described his experience, saying, “I was fortunate enough that the CSK guys arranged a solid 4-5 days of training on both red and black soil wickets. This helped me work on some strategies and polish certain aspects of my game.”

The situation brings forward a growing debate on the role of IPL franchises and their responsibilities when it comes to national interests.

