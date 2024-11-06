IPL 2025 Auction: Foreign Players with Rs 2 Crore Base Price

CRICKET
409 foreign players have registered for the IPL auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 23rd and 24th.
Players from 30 associate nations, including Italy's all-rounder Thomas Draca, are participating.
Mitchell Starc, bought by KKR for Rs 24.5 crore last IPL, now has a base price of Rs 2 crore.
Nathan Lyon, the Australian spinner yet to play in IPL, has a base price of Rs 2 crore.
Former RR player Jos Buttler and former MI player Jofra Archer are listed with a Rs 2 crore base price.
Smith, Warner, Stoinis, Maxwell, Marsh, and Zampa have a base price of Rs 2 crore.
Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Brook, and Curran also have a base price of Rs 2 crore.
Kiwi players Williamson, Henry, and Boult are listed with a Rs 2 crore base price.
Kagiso Rabada is among the South African players with a Rs 2 crore base price.