CRICKET

IPL 2025 Auction: Foreign Players with Rs 2 Crore Base Price

409 foreign players have registered for the IPL auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 23rd and 24th.

Image credits: X

Players from Italy and other nations

Players from 30 associate nations, including Italy's all-rounder Thomas Draca, are participating.

Image credits: X

Starc's base price drops

Mitchell Starc, bought by KKR for Rs 24.5 crore last IPL, now has a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Image credits: Twitter

Lyon sets base price at Rs 2 crore

Nathan Lyon, the Australian spinner yet to play in IPL, has a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Image credits: Getty

Buttler and Archer at Rs 2 crore base price

Former RR player Jos Buttler and former MI player Jofra Archer are listed with a Rs 2 crore base price.

Image credits: Getty

Australian stars with Rs 2 crore base price

Smith, Warner, Stoinis, Maxwell, Marsh, and Zampa have a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Image credits: Getty

English players join the Rs 2 crore club

Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Brook, and Curran also have a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Image credits: Instagram

Kiwi players in the Rs 2 crore club

Kiwi players Williamson, Henry, and Boult are listed with a Rs 2 crore base price.

Image credits: Getty

Rabada from South Africa

Kagiso Rabada is among the South African players with a Rs 2 crore base price.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One