    Tamil Nadu: Madurai administration mandates Covid vaccination to enter public places

    “Those who have not been vaccinated in Madurai will be barred from entering public places including fair price shops, business establishments, supermarkets, theatres, wedding halls, shopping malls, garment shops, banks and liquor stores,” the order issued by the District collector read.

    Team Newsable
    Madurai, First Published Dec 11, 2021, 3:20 PM IST
    In a bid to intensify the Covid-19 vaccination coverage the Madurai district administration has mandated vaccinations for people visiting public places from December 13. District collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar informed that people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 would not be allowed entry into public places in Madurai.

    “Those who have not been vaccinated in Madurai will be barred from entering public places including fair price shops, business establishments, supermarkets, theatres, wedding halls, shopping malls, garment shops, banks and liquor stores,” the order issued by the District collector read.

    The district administration has been taking measures to send those who have not been vaccinated to nearby centres, the order further stated. The announcement comes shortly after the collector held a meeting with stakeholders of different establishments across the district further mandating vaccination certificates for people.

    Meta: Tamil Nadu govt mandates Covid vaccination for college students to attend offline classes

    Earlier, the administration had given one week's time to people to get at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Notably, the district's vaccination performance was recorded poor with only 71% first dose coverage and 32% second dose coverage.

    Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has administered as many as 7,46,84,956 Covid-19 vaccine doses so far.

    As India continues to face the looming threat of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, a total of 13 passengers have arrived in Tamil Nadu from 'at risk' and 'non-risk' countries and have tested positive for coronavirus. Their samples have been sent for genomic sequencing analysis and results are awaited for determining if they are infected with the new variant.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2021, 3:20 PM IST
