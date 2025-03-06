China accused of unlawful detentions as 1,545 prisoners of conscience sentenced, report reveals

A rights group reported that China unlawfully detained thousands and sentenced 1,545 prisoners of conscience. Many, including women, Tibetans, and Uyghurs, faced harsh penalties, life terms, or death sentences. Arbitrary detentions under Xi Jinping have escalated, targeting dissenters and human rights defenders.

China accused of unlawful detentions as 1,545 prisoners of conscience sentenced, report reveals
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
ANI |Published: Mar 6, 2025, 12:24 PM IST

Beijing [China], March 6 (ANI): Chinese authorities have unlawfully detained thousands of individuals for peacefully asserting or exercising their rights over the past six years and have sentenced 1,545 individuals classified as prisoners of conscience, a rights organization reported on Wednesday, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Chinese Human Rights Defenders (CHRD), a non-governmental organization consisting of domestic and international rights activists, stated that the extent of unlawful detention by Chinese authorities could amount to crimes against humanity.

"They were convicted and imprisoned based on charges arising from laws that do not align with the Chinese government's domestic and international human rights commitments," the organization noted in a report, the RFA said.

"Their cases went through the entire criminal justice system, where police, prosecutors, and courts arbitrarily deprived them of their freedom, violating their human rights." Prisoners of conscience have encountered harsh penalties, with an average sentence of six years, which increases to seven years for national security-related charges.

The RFA report pointed out that three individuals, named Tashpolat Tiyip, Sattar Sawut, and Yang Hengjun, received death sentences, while two others, Rahile Dawut and Abdurazaq Sayim, were given life sentences. The organization also noted that 48 individuals were imprisoned for a minimum of ten years.

Among those convicted, there was a noticeable overrepresentation of women activists and marginalized groups, including ethnic Tibetans and Uyghurs, according to the organization. The report indicated that among all prisoners of conscience aged 60 or older, two-thirds were women.

The CHRD reported that under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the prevalence and extent of arbitrary detention aimed at silencing dissenters and punishing human rights defenders have increased. The organisation recorded a total of 58 individuals known to have been found guilty of "endangering national security."

"The overall average prison term for a national security violation is 6.72 years, although this figure does not include those sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve or to life in prison," RFA quoted the organization as saying.

China also imposes sanctions on individuals for political activities concerning Taiwan under broad legal guidelines that criminalize discussions about Taiwan's status, advocacy for referendums, and support for its international participation. As per the report, these regulations permit trials in absentia and the death penalty, creating an atmosphere of fear among Taiwanese individuals who defend democratic principles. (ANI)

