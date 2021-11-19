  • Facebook
    Want to work in Wipro? Check out eligibility criteria, posts, how to apply and more

    Before recruiting, the company will look for candidates who can provide clear analyses, test plans, and standard operating procedures for project work. Here's all you need to know.

    New Delhi, First Published Nov 19, 2021, 4:50 PM IST
    Wipro, an IT services firm, has announced a hiring drive for engineering graduates to work as graduate engineers trainees at its Noida headquarters. According to the official release, the candidates will be hired for the position of analyst – configuration. Before recruiting, the company will look for candidates who can provide clear analyses, test plans, and standard operating procedures for project work. The chosen candidates will also be expected to check that the system setup is running correctly. To ultimately recruit applicants, the corporation provides a five-day workweek.

    How to apply for the posts: 

    Step 1: Eligible graduates should apply for this recruitment drive as soon as feasible by accessing the Wipro employment site at https://careers.wipro.com.
    Step 2: They will be asked to click on the application link for the various positions, fill in all required information, and submit.
    Step 3: Wipro will share the recruiting process and contact information with applicants who have entered their contact information. Candidates are encouraged to visit Wipro's official website for additional information.

    Here's the eligibility criteria: 

    Graduates with BCA, B.SC-IT, B.Sc-CS, BE, B-tech, and MCA degrees can apply. This recruitment is open to both new graduates and individuals with 0-1 year of work experience. Candidates will be asked to sign a one-year service agreement. Candidates must be familiar with testing ideas and SDLC and have great troubleshooting and communication abilities.

    The business just concluded the online registration procedure for the Wipro Elite National Talent Hunt 2021. The Elite NTH 2021 is held to recruit the brightest engineering graduates from the class of 2021 for the position of project engineer across the country. Candidates with a bachelor's degree in engineering/technology or a 5-year integrated M.Tech degree were asked to participate in this programme.

