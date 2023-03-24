UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2023 released on upsc.gov.in; know steps to download

UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2023: The Union Public Service Commission formally released the UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2023 today, March 24. Candidates registered for the test can access the admit cards via the official website, upsc.gov.in.

According to the notice, the exam will be conducted on April 16, 2023. Candidates are advised to download their e-admit card as soon as possible rather than waiting until the last minute. Enter your registration id and other requested information to get the admit card.

According to the notice, candidates should get the e-admit card and print it on A4 paper. The commission will not distribute paper admit cards for the examination. Candidates must arrive at the venue at least 30 minutes early with their admit card. In the event of a discrepancy, candidates must notify the commission promptly via email (address provided in the notice).

UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2023: know how to download

1) Go to the official website upsc.gov.in

2) Click on the 'E-Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023' link

3) Select the link icon and follow the instructions

4) Key in your details, and the admit card will be on the screen

5) Download and take a printout for future use

UPSC also issued the CDS 1 Admit Card today. Candidates taking either of the exams should obtain the e-admit card.

