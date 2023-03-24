Telangana TOSS Intermediate, SSC examinations timetable 2023 released; exam to commence on April 25

The Telangana Open School Society has announced the TOSS Intermediate and SSC examinations schedule. Telangana Open School Exams for Classes 10 and 12 will commence on April 25. Telangana open school Inter, SSC date sheet can be found on the main website telanganaopenschool.org.

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has released the TOSS Intermediate and SSC exam schedule for 2023. Following the official schedule, the Telangana Open School Exams for Classes 10 and 12 will commence on April 25. The practical exams for Inter general and vocational courses are set to be held between May 12 and May 19. Telangana open school Inter, SSC date sheet can be found on the main website at telanganaopenschool.org.

The exams will be conducted in two sessions, with shift one starting at 9:30 am and ending at 5:30 pm. TOSS Intermediate exams 2023 will commence with Telugu, Urdu, and Arabic language papers in the first shift, followed by Hindi papers in the second. TOSS SSC exams 2023 will commence in the first shift with Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Marathi papers, followed by psychology papers in the second shift.

Telangana TOSS Intermediate timetable 2023: know the schedule

1) April 25, 2023 - Telugu, Urdu, Arabic, Hindi

2) April 26, 2023 - English, Mass communication

3) April 27, 2023 - Political science, chemistry, Painting

4) April 28, 2023 - History, Physics, Psychology

5) May 1, 2023 - Commerce, Business Studies, Sociology

6) May 2, 2023 - Biology, Economics, Accountancy

7) May 3, 2023 - Mathematics, Home Science

8) May 4, 2023 - Geography, All Vocational Subjects

Telangana TOSS SSC timetable 2023: know the schedule

1) April 25, 2023 - Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi, Psychology

2) April 26, 2023 - English, Business Studies

3) April 27, 2023 - Urdu, Hindi

4) April 28, 2023 - Mathematics, Economics

5) May 1, 2023 - Science and Technology, Home Science

6) May 2, 2023 - Social Studies, All Vocational Subjects

7) May 3, 2023 - Indian Culture and Heritage, All Vocational Subjects

