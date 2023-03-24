Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana TOSS Intermediate, SSC examinations timetable 2023 released; exam to commence on April 25

    The Telangana Open School Society has announced the TOSS Intermediate and SSC examinations schedule. Telangana Open School Exams for Classes 10 and 12 will commence on April 25. Telangana open school Inter, SSC date sheet can be found on the main website telanganaopenschool.org.

    Telangana TOSS Intermediate, SSC examinations timetable 2023 released; exam to commence on April 25 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 2:59 PM IST

    The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has released the TOSS Intermediate and SSC exam schedule for 2023. Following the official schedule, the Telangana Open School Exams for Classes 10 and 12 will commence on April 25. The practical exams for Inter general and vocational courses are set to be held between May 12 and May 19. Telangana open school Inter, SSC date sheet can be found on the main website at telanganaopenschool.org.

    The exams will be conducted in two sessions, with shift one starting at 9:30 am and ending at 5:30 pm. TOSS Intermediate exams 2023 will commence with Telugu, Urdu, and Arabic language papers in the first shift, followed by Hindi papers in the second. TOSS SSC exams 2023 will commence in the first shift with Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Marathi papers, followed by psychology papers in the second shift.

    Telangana TOSS Intermediate timetable 2023: know the schedule
    1) April 25, 2023 - Telugu, Urdu, Arabic, Hindi
    2) April 26, 2023 - English, Mass communication
    3) April 27, 2023 - Political science, chemistry, Painting
    4) April 28, 2023 - History, Physics, Psychology
    5) May 1, 2023 - Commerce, Business Studies, Sociology
    6) May 2, 2023 - Biology, Economics, Accountancy
    7) May 3, 2023 - Mathematics, Home Science
    8) May 4, 2023 - Geography, All Vocational Subjects

    Telangana TOSS SSC timetable 2023: know the schedule
    1) April 25, 2023 - Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi, Psychology
    2) April 26, 2023 - English, Business Studies
    3) April 27, 2023 - Urdu, Hindi
    4) April 28, 2023 - Mathematics, Economics
    5) May 1, 2023 - Science and Technology, Home Science
    6) May 2, 2023 - Social Studies, All Vocational Subjects
    7) May 3, 2023 - Indian Culture and Heritage, All Vocational Subjects

    Also Read: Telangana TOSS Intermediate, SSC examinations timetable 2023 released; exam to commence on April 25

    Also Read: Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: JSSC registration begins on April 5 for PGT, TGT posts; check details

    Also Read: TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 released on bse.telangana.gov.in; check steps to download

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 3:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: JSSC registration begins on April 5 for PGT, TGT posts; check details - adt

    Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: JSSC registration begins on April 5 for PGT, TGT posts; check details

    TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 released on bse.telangana.gov.in; check steps to download - adt

    TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 released on bse.telangana.gov.in; check steps to download

    ICMAI CMA 2023 June examination schedule announced for inter, final, foundation course; check details - adt

    ICMAI CMA 2023 June examination schedule announced for inter, final, foundation course; check details

    COMEDK UGET 2023 Mock Tests link activated at comedk.org/mock-test, Exam to begin on May 28; know how to appear - adt

    COMEDK UGET 2023 Mock Tests link activated at comedk.org/mock-test; Exam to begin on May 28

    GUJCET 2023 Admit Card released on gujcet.gseb.org; know steps to download, exam guidelines - adt

    GUJCET 2023 Admit Card released on gujcet.gseb.org; know steps to download, exam guidelines

    Recent Stories

    Good news for all Naruto lovers: 4 places to watch THIS popular anime series in India RBA

    Good news for all Naruto lovers: 4 places to watch THIS popular anime series in India

    Urfi Javed is in LOVE? Actress' cryptic post hints about her new relationship RBA

    Urfi Javed in LOVE? Actress' cryptic post hints about her new relationship

    pro-wrestling Truly made a mark - WWE Universe heartbroken as Naomi confirms she is no longer with the promotion-ayh

    'Truly made a mark' - WWE Universe heartbroken as Naomi confirms she is no longer with the promotion

    No change in Rahul Gandhi's conduct Surat court 168-page verdict in defamation case

    'No change in Rahul Gandhi's conduct...' Surat court's 168-page verdict

    Karnataka Election 2023: Did BJP Amit Shah send a loud message from Yediyurappa doorstep Vijayendra bouquet snt

    Karnataka Election 2023: Did Amit Shah send a loud message from Yediyurappa's doorstep?

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon