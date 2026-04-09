UP Board Result 2026 is expected in the last week of April after copy checking ended on April 4. Around 50 lakh students await Class 10 and 12 results, likely between April 25 and April 30.

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 Date: The wait for lakhs of students who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh board exams is nearly over. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the results for Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) for 2026 soon. With the evaluation of answer sheets now complete, the board is in the final stages of preparing the results. Students are eagerly asking, when will the UP Board 10th and 12th results be declared? Here’s a look at how much time it might take after copy checking, the latest updates, and how students can check their marks once the results are out.

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When will the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 be announced?

According to UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh, the evaluation of answer sheets was completed on April 4, 2026. Now, the tabulation and processing work is underway, which usually takes about 20 to 25 days. Going by this timeline, the UP Board 10th and 12th results for 2026 are likely to be announced in the last week of April, somewhere between April 25 and April 30, 2026.

UP Board Result 2026: How many days did it take last year after copy checking?

If we look at last year's trend, the 2025 results were declared 23 days after the copy checking finished. The results came out on April 25, 2025. So, it's expected that a similar timeline will be followed in 2026 as well.

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026: How many students took the exam this year?

This year, a total of 53.37 lakh students had registered for the UP Board exams 2026. This included 27.61 lakh students for high school (matric) and 25.76 lakh for intermediate. Around 50 lakh students actually appeared for the exams, while about 2.87 lakh students were absent.

Also read: CBSE Introduces 3-Language Policy for Classes 6 to 10: What Students and Parents Need to Know

What was special about the UP Board 2026 copy checking process?

This year, the evaluation of UP Board 2026 answer sheets for Class 10 and 12 was conducted from March 18 to April 4. A total of 254 evaluation centres were set up for this, with around 1.53 lakh examiners involved. The entire process was monitored with CCTV cameras. Mobile phones were completely banned, and police were deployed 24/7 for security. The schedule was slightly extended due to the Eid and Ram Navami holidays, but the work was completed on time.

Where and how to check UP Board 10th-12th results?

Once the results are out, students can check their scores on these official websites:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

Here’s a simple way to check your UP Board 10th-12th Result 2026:

First, open the official website, upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Now, click on the link for the UP Board 10th or 12th Result, depending on your class.

Enter your roll number and school code in the given fields and click submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen. You can then download it and save it for future reference.

UP Board Result 2026: Important Questions and Answers

Will the UP Board Result 2026 be on time?

Board officials have confirmed that there will be no delay this year, and the results will be released within the set deadline.

Will the topper list be released too?

Yes, just like every year, the board is expected to release the list of toppers and the overall pass percentage along with the results. With the copy checking done, there isn't much time left for the results to be declared. If everything goes according to plan, the UP Board 10th and 12th results could be announced in the last week of April. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official websites and have their roll numbers handy.

Also read: CBSE Curriculum: Major Changes for Class 9-10 From 2026! Here's What You Need to Know