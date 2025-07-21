The UGC NET June 2025 results are scheduled to be released on July 22, 2025, on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The exam, conducted by NTA from June 25-29, offers qualifying categories for JRF, Assistant Professor, and PhD Admission only.

UGC NET Result 2025: The UGC NET June 2025 session exam was conducted from June 25 to June 29 in which lakhs of candidates appeared. All the candidates are now eagerly waiting for the result, which is scheduled to be declared tomorrow, i.e. July 22, 2025. The result will be released by NTA on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. As soon as the results are announced, candidates can download the scorecard by entering the application number and date of birth

UGC NET June 2025 Exam

The June session exam was conducted by NTA from June 25 to 29, 2025. According to the NTA, the result of UGC NET June session exam will be released on July 22, 2025.

The UGC NET exam is conducted by the NTA twice a year. Candidates who do not clear the June session will have another opportunity to appear in the December session.

In the December 2024 session, 5158 candidates qualified for Assistant Professor, 48161 for Assistant Professor and PhD admission and 114445 candidates qualified only for PhD admission. 849166 candidates had registered for the exam. Out of this, 649490 appeared in the exam

UGC NET Result 2025 Cutoff

The NTA will release the cut-off marks category-wise. Through this exam, candidates can qualify for one of three categories: Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor, and PhD Admission only. The cut-off marks will vary for each category.

UGC NET Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

To check UGC NET result, candidates will have to enter the application number and date of birth

Step 1: After the release of UGC NET Result 2025, visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page of the website, click on the link related to result/scorecard in LATEST NEWS.

Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth and the given captcha code and submit it.

Step 4: After this the result will appear on the screen from where you can download your scorecard.

UGC NET Provisional Answer Key

Following the completion of the examination, the NTA released the provisional answer key on July 6, allowing candidates to submit objections until July 8. Now that the objections have been reviewed, the final answer key is expected to be released today.