Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UGC NET Phase 2 postponed, announces chairman; know new exam dates, other details

    According to the new schedule, the city of the examination centre shall be displayed on September 11 and the admit cards for phase two candidates will be issued on September 16 at the official websites — ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

    UGC NET Phase 2 postponed announces UGC chairman know new exam dates other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 7:43 PM IST

    The second phase of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test has been postponed and will be conducted between September 20 and 30, a top official said on Monday. It was initially planned to take place between August 12 and August 14.

    "The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the first phase of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination on July 9, 11 and 12, 2022 for 33 subjects in 310 examination centres located in 225 cities across the country," UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

    "Earlier, the second part was slated to take place on August 12, 13, and 14. But now since the December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) UGC-NET final phase test would be held between September 20 and 30, 2022, covering 64 courses," he added.

    Also Read: JEE Advanced 2022: Know list of documents required to apply for IIT exam, how to apply & more

    The UGC NET 2022 admit card will only be available for download online. Students will need to enter their registration number and date of birth on the login page in order to receive their NTA UGC NET admit card for 2022.

    How to download the UGC NET Phase 2 admission card 

    • - Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the official UGC NET website.
    • - On the "Candidates activities" area at the bottom of the main page, click the link for the UGC NET admission card.
    • - Enter the security pin given after entering your UGC NET application number and date of birth as the login credentials.
    • - Decide on the sign-in button.
    • - Your screen will show the UGC NET admission card for 2022.
    • - Access your admission card online.
    • - Save a printout of your UGC NET 2022 admissions ticket for future reference.

    Also Read | AP ICET Result 2022: APSCHE announces result; know how to download rank card here

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 7:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AP ICET Result 2022: APSCHE announces result; know how to download rank card here - adt

    AP ICET Result 2022: APSCHE announces result; know how to download rank card here

    Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 declared; know pass percentage here - adt

    Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 declared; know pass percentage here

    JEE Main 2022: JEE Advanced cut-off score rise for general; lowers for other categories - adt

    JEE Main 2022: JEE Advanced cut-off score rises for general; lowers for other categories

    JEE Advanced 2022 Know list of documents required to apply for IIT exam how to apply more gcw

    JEE Advanced 2022: Know list of documents required to apply for IIT exam, how to apply & more

    TS ICET Answer Key 2022:Deadline to raise objections ends today; know how to do it, other details - adt

    TS ICET Answer Key 2022:Deadline to raise objections ends today; know how to do it, other details

    Recent Stories

    CWG 2022: India settle for silver after 0-7 drubbing against Australia in men's hockey final snt

    CWG 2022: India settle for silver after 0-7 drubbing against Australia in men's hockey final

    Asianet News Network-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra enters final phase

    Asianet News Network-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra enters final phase

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Tricolour sales skyrocket; wholesale traders struggling to keep up with demand - adt

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Tricolour sales skyrocket; wholesale traders struggling to keep up with demand

    Hot pictures Janhvi Kapoor shows off sexy midriff in crop top baggy pants slays Monday fashion drb

    Hot pictures: Janhvi Kapoor shows off sexy midriff in crop top, baggy pants; slays Monday fashion

    Want to have sexy toned legs like Malaika Arora Here's one yoga asana bollywood actress swears by snt

    Want to have sexy, toned legs like Malaika Arora? Here's one yoga asana she swears by

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon