UGC NET Phase 2 postponed, announces chairman; know new exam dates, other details

According to the new schedule, the city of the examination centre shall be displayed on September 11 and the admit cards for phase two candidates will be issued on September 16 at the official websites — ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

The second phase of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test has been postponed and will be conducted between September 20 and 30, a top official said on Monday. It was initially planned to take place between August 12 and August 14.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the first phase of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination on July 9, 11 and 12, 2022 for 33 subjects in 310 examination centres located in 225 cities across the country," UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

"Earlier, the second part was slated to take place on August 12, 13, and 14. But now since the December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) UGC-NET final phase test would be held between September 20 and 30, 2022, covering 64 courses," he added.

The UGC NET 2022 admit card will only be available for download online. Students will need to enter their registration number and date of birth on the login page in order to receive their NTA UGC NET admit card for 2022.

How to download the UGC NET Phase 2 admission card

- Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the official UGC NET website.

- On the "Candidates activities" area at the bottom of the main page, click the link for the UGC NET admission card.

- Enter the security pin given after entering your UGC NET application number and date of birth as the login credentials.

- Decide on the sign-in button.

- Your screen will show the UGC NET admission card for 2022.

- Access your admission card online.

- Save a printout of your UGC NET 2022 admissions ticket for future reference.

